Commit to era of sustainable living

ON BOARD: Tracey Wyatt from Noosa Bike On at the launch in 2013 of their electric Pedego bike.

HERE at the NCBA, we understand how challenging it can sometimes be to make a lasting change towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Time constraints and old habits can interfere with even the best of intentions.

If you're ready to make 2017 your greenest year yet, here are some starting points

Find someone to share the journey towards sustainable living with you. Get the whole family on board (using the avatars in the WWF Ecological Footprint calculator is a great way to do this), find a buddy who also wants to make their lifestyle more sustainable or connect with the NCBA for tips and support along the way.

Commit to reducing your car use - designate car free days or stop using cars for any journey under 5 kms.

Ban the bag - get ahead of the pack by eliminating plastic bags from your life now, don't wait until 2018. Support Boomerang Bags, invest in some baskets or buy some quality jute re-usable bags. You could even make your own.

Reduce your packaging - commit to preparing 'nude' food lunches for your family and avoid anything that is overly packaged or in single serve portions.

Consider your diet - can you incorporate some vegetarian meals? Can you make your meat stretch just a little further and adopt a nose-to-tail eating mentality? Is your food grown locally or has your breakfast travelled further than you? Is your food waste generating methane in landfill or composting in your garden?

Transitioning towards a more sustainable lifestyle is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to get creative as we work together to strengthen our biosphere! Connect with us via Facebook at Our Biosphere Noosa or check out the NCBA website (www.ourbiosphere.com.au) for many more tips and resources.