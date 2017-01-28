Community rallies in time of need

THE Noosa community is rallying behind loving partner, mum, grandmother and friend Kerry Ainscow, who is having her second brain surgery in the next few months.

In the last few weeks the amount raised by the gofundme page has gone from $13,000 to more than $90,000.

In February 2015 Kerry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and aneurysm. She had a brain operation on February 24, 2015.

Unfortunately the surgery was not successful and now Kerry has lost sight in her left eye and is losing sight in her right eye.

She has been told it's inoperable but renowned brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo in Sydney has agreed to operate. The cost of the surgery is $100,000 and in the last few weeks the Noosa community has pulled together and raised between $25,000-$30,000. All up more than $90,000 has been raised.

Kerry's partner, Simon Raby, took all his money out of his super fund to pay for the operation. Simon is self-employed and they will not have any income while in Sydney.

Kerry has three children and two granddaughters.

If you would like to donate visit www.gofundme.com/ helpkerry. There will also be a garage sale on February 11 and locals who wish to donate household items, books, clothes and other items can phone Shelley on 0499 445 162. There are some great prizes for the raffles, including a charter with Fish Noosa valued at $1800.

Fundraising events

Saturday January 28: Dan Murphy's Noosa, sausage sizzle, raffle tickets sold at a stall next to Davo's Tackle World

Saturday, February 11: 7am, 5 Mason Crt, Noosaville, garage sale, raffle tickets on sale as well as a sausage sizzle and cake stall

Wednesday, February 15: 11am-2pm, morning tea brunch fundraiser, 15 Janet St, Noosaville, entry is an envelope donation as well as a raffle.