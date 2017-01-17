Community rallies to help Ranch

IN NEED: Can you help the foster carers and animals at Soquilichi Ranch.

LAST week we ran an article about the Soquilichi Rescue Ranch and how Noosa residents could help the foster carers and animals in need.

This week we found out that Noosa community has been incredibly supportive.

The Ranch now needs foster carers to take cats and large-breed dogs.

It also desperately needs a shed with concrete so it can house more cats at the rescue centre.

Last week it had four puppies, 20 cats and 15 kittens come in.

Due to the demand it still needs kitty litter.

It also needs horse pallets and horse stuff.

It has much dry dog and cat food but needs wet food for cats and kittens.

Smittens is a preferred brand. Black and gold brand is not accepted because it causes stomach upset.

Pomona foster carer Renee Stiles said the community had been really kind to the Ranch.

Donations can be dropped off at 1 John St, Tewantin, and 3 Settlers Rise, Pomona, at any time (leave them covered).