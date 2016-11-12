Concert will help support local chaplain

SCHOOL chaplains provide support for local children across Noosa and now it's our turn to give back to one local school and their chaplain Lynda Oakley.

The Buderim Male Choir will perform afternoon of memories with special guest soprano Robyn Moore from the Oriana Concert Choir performing with accompanist Carina Frank.

Come and sing along at 2pm on Saturday, November 19, at St Mary's Anglican Church, 17 William Street, Tewantin and support the Tewantin State School Chaplaincy program.

You can enjoy a great afternoon of music and good company while giving valuable support to Chappy Lynda Oakley and the children at Tewantin State School.

Secretary of the Buderim Men's Choir Rod Strachan said the choir was dedicated to raising money for charities. "School chaplains have to be supported by the community. They do a great job when there are kids who need help,” he said.

"It would be nice to get 100 -150 that's the sort of numbers we get when we have a concert and we sing songs that appeal to an older audience.

"Lynda down at Tewantin does a great job so we thought we'd help out.”

The choir will be accompanied by with guest artists Maureen Mutze and Robyn Moore.

The Choir will sing songs including: Cam Rhondda, Drink to Me Only With Thine Eyes and Skye Boat Song.

Admission is $15 and includes afternoon tea.

Group bookings for 10 or more people are $12 each. Tickets at the door or for reservations, phone 54564473.