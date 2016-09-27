26°
Cool-headed Ben, 11, saves the day for swimmer caught in dangerous gutter

Peter Gardiner | 27th Sep 2016 8:11 AM
Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher congratulates 11-year-old Ben Lorentson on rescuing a surfer from dangerous surf.
Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher congratulates 11-year-old Ben Lorentson on rescuing a surfer from dangerous surf. Peter Gardiner

IMAGINE you are 11-years-old, paddling a surfboard in rough seas at Coolum Beach and you see a women trapped in a gutter, her head going under.

How would you react? Well if you a Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club nipper Ben Lorentson, who has been honing his surf survival skills for the past five years, you don't think twice.

You save her life as he told Friday's amazed Noosa Heads SLSC sponsors breakfast.

"It was August the 25th, I was out surfing at Coolum Beach at 6.45," Ben said.

"The conditions were solid - it was double overhead waves which is great for surfing not for swimming. This swimmer was trapped in a gutter. She was 35-years-old and her name was Amy. I paddled over to her and asked if she was okay?

"I let her lie on my board for a minute or two so she could catch her breath.”

Then he took off his leg rope and gave her his surfboard.

"I swam alongside her back to shore. She asked me if I was a lifeguard because I was so calm. I'd told her I'd done nippers, she thanked me. What I did, I would do for anyone in trouble. I have the skills to save people and I'm so grateful to nippers for giving me those skills."

Club president Ross Fisher in presenting Ben a club merit award, said his rescue continues to reiterate the importance of "our club and youth within the community.”

"You have given the best gift of all - the gift of life," Ross said.

As well, club veteran Steve Freckleton and his patrol were also presented with a SLSQ excellence award for their actions in responding to a 19-month-baby they thought had drowned. His fellow responders in the March incident at Main Beach were Peter Langbridge, Yolande Hass and Bryce Grandemange.

Steve said: "She wasn't breathing, she was wet and when we got her into the first aid room, we laid her on her side and some clear liquid came out. So you just go into certified lifesaving mode. About five minutes into it the baby started breathing normally which was wonderful.

"As I went down the room, the guy doing the airway was an intensive care nurse, the lady who was doing the compressions initially, was a paediatric nurse."

Steve said as well, Bryce, a policeman, calmly relayed to the dispatcher what was going on.

"I got the defib out but we didn't need it thank goodness."

Ross said this was just part of the service during last season's 7700 logged patrol hours, 2300 preventative actions and 48 rescues with three resuscitations and no loss of life.

- Peter Gardiner

