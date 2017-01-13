Cooroy's crime is under arrest

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott greeted shop owners as he walked through Cooroy.

DESPITE the recent Mitre 10 break-in which saw high-profile Cooroy police officer Sergeant Mal Scott injured in the line of duty, the crime trend for this area remains at the year 2000 levels.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie has released police crime figures for Cooroy dating back the start of the millennium to help dispel any concerns raised by Sgt Scott's run-in.

"The latest Queensland Police statistics show that crime in the town is at a similar level to what it was 15 years ago, even though the population has doubled,” Mr Ritchie said.

"This shows the effectiveness of the local police headed by Sgt Mal Scott.

"I'm impressed that the alleged perpetrators of the Mitre 10 incident have been apprehended... everyone in Cooroy now wishes Mal a speedy recovery.”

CARA has posted figures which show there were 339 offences over 2000 with 348 at the end of most recent tall of 2015. The real crime spike came in 2002 when Cooroy had 562 reported crimes while in 2008 known offences fell to the lowest of 225.

The highest crime figures in recent years was 374 in 2013.

Sgt Scott over the years has been an advocate for the use of CCTV by local businesses to improve security.

Last year former prime minister Tony Abbott visited the township to announce 23 CCTV cameras worth $200,000 would be installed throughout Cooroy's CBD to deter crime and keep a watchful eye on potential offenders.

He said Cooroy Chamber of Commerce's application for the closed-circuit TVs in town had been approved.