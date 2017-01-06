Cooroy's top cop praised for robbery intervention

BRAVE ACT: Cooroy's popular police officer in charge Sen Sgt Mal Scott was on the mend after a brush with thieves.

COOROY police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott was in good spirits despite being hit by a car when he interrupted thieves at Sunshine Mitre 10 this week.

Sgt Scott was treated for a crush injury to his leg after being pinned between two vehicles during the incident about 4.30am Monday.

The long-serving member of the Cooroy community was taken to Nambour General Hospital for treatment but was discharged later in the morning.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Superintendent Darryl Johnson said he had spoken Sgt Scott since the incident.

He praised Sgt Scott for his bravery, especially considering he had disturbed up to four people who had broken into the business.

"The actions of the officer were very courageous,” Supt Johnson said.

"He was alone and that is the nature of country policing on occasion.”

Supt Johnson said Sgt Scott took pride in his town.

"He was called out from his home to respond to the incident.

"He lives a short distance away and arrived quite quickly on the scene.”

Monday's break-in was the second time the Cooroy hardware store had been targeted in the past week.

Sunshine Mitre 10 chief financial officer Anthony Lovell said cash was stolen after a safe was smashed during a break-in about 4am on Tuesday last week.

He said entry was gained through a window last week but thieves had bashed open a rear door in the most recent break-in.

Staff were still taking stock on Monday but said it appeared no cash had been taken.

Mr Lovell was angered the store was being targeted and that Sgt Scott had been injured in the course of trying to protect it.

"We certainly appreciate he was on duty. Cooroy is certainly not somewhere you expect it to happen.”

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen two white coloured Isuzu utilities in the Cooroy township around 4am that morning.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.