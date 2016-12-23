Council doubts on river decking use

DECK DOUBTS: The Noosa Council would like some clear answers about a proposed deck's uses at the Noosa Marina.

FOR councillors the Noosa Marina's proposed add on remains a mystery deck whose use is a lot less clear than the A- rated water running by.

Councillors were so keen to get to the bottom of the operational works permit application, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said they earlier deferred a decision so that council staff could go back to the applicant to try obtain clarity as to the future use.

He said the applicant's planning consultant had tendered a letter which said the potential for expanded outdoor use - particularly outdoor dining - had been carefully considered and found "not a practical option".

"Then later in the same paragraph it states that the new deck with northern facing conditions provides enhanced outdoor dining amenity for winter conditions," he said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic thought the applicant meant that the present southern dining area of the marina decking would transfer to new northern section in the milder winter months.

Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said: "I think the issue for me is they're building quite a large deck and they're saying 'we're not going to use it (for dining)'.

Ms Coyle said: "I've given every encouragement to the applicant to think about it long term ... in terms of what might be the future use of this deck in looking at holistically now."

She said once the deck is built the council would find in more difficult to control the usage.

Cr Brian Stockwell said the applicant had stated a proposal for use at wedding celebrations and if designed well, this could be a desirable use as there was a high demand for this in Noosa. Cr Ingrid Jackson said the council should be thinking of the marina as an iconic Noosa location as among the things Noosa visitors do is to take the river ferry to the marina as a day outing.

She said council staff were concerned with increasing the parking demands if the marina deck area was expanded for commercial uses, but the parking situation could be self-limiting.

However, her suggestion that intending marina diners drive somewhere else if the carparks are full was challenged by Cr Jurisevic, who said they park illegally across the road on the grass.

Cr Jackson said part of the council's transport policy was to encourage non-car use like the river ferries. Council was expected to refuse the deck at last night's meeting.