Council drawing a line on deluge of funding requests

HARD LINE: One of the fishing line recovery bins used throughput the Sunshine Coast.,

DEPUTY Mayor Frank Wilkie has questioned staff as to why community grants funding is not offered to a key fishing line recovery project or a proposed Noosa electric bike trial.

The fishing line recovery which has bins located about fishing areas, has been run by Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, but the council assessment panel rejected a bid under community program funding.

"Does that mean council will be taking over that service?" Councillor Wilkie asked Community Services Director Alan 'Fox' Rogers.

Mr Rogers said it was his understanding the council had made a successful budget review submission and that this volunteer-based NICA service would be "contracted out".

Mayor Tony Wellington said the NICA funding would remain in place for this financial year but not the next.

Cr Wilkie, an electric bike owner, also asked about the failure to fund the CQ University and Zero Emission Noosa request for the purchase of 10 bicycles as part of a Noosa E-Bike Commuter Pilot Project.

"I've personally invested in an electric bike and I do see it as a way of encouraging people to move from the car," he said.

Mr Rogers said the proposed research was to gauge changes in human behaviour through use of electric bikes and the reduction in car use.

He said the funding requested was for more than $20,000 or above 10% 0f the overall grants budget. The council believes it may be possible to find other purchasing sources for the bikes and would look to work ZEN to explore these options.

Mr Rogers said there was potential for the groups to seek a reduced amount of funding in the next round of community grants. The mayor said the report to council refers to 33 applications that will receive $197,633", but failed to mention the amount requested.

He was told they total of all community grant funding applied for was "just under $600,000".

Cr Wellington said: "So we're looking in terms of the applications a $1 (grant) for every $3 requested. I think it's important that people who maybe didn't get their grants funded understand what we're up against and where our resources are stretched.”

Cr Frank Pardon said maybe the council has to "put up more dough" but was not sure were the council would source this funding.