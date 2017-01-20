Council has taste for brewery bids

SOMETHING BREWING: The proposed new Rene St brewery complete with tourist tasting area.

NOOSA is set to really whet its whistle as yet another industrial tourism brewery in Noosaville with a tasting room was looking to be approved last night.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic approved of the application as the council was "talking about diversifying our economy", while Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the main enterprise was the brewing of craft beer, which was consistent use in an industrial zone.

The applicant would construct a beer tasting area and kitchen to cater for tours.

Cr Wilkie said it was the sort of mixed use "that we're hoping the new town plan is going to accommodate ... there's nowhere else something like this can go."

Along with the return of Eumundi Lager, Cr Jurisevic said it would be one of four breweries in the district, including one at Pomona.

"We've become a destination for those connoisseurs of fine brews," he said.

Approval motion mover Cr Brian Stockwell said it was the second brewery application in recent meetings seeking a mix of industry and industrial tourism.

"I think it really is the way to go in terms of the sort of manufacturing we wish to encourage," he said.

"It's a positive view that we're starting to see this mixed use emerge in our industrial estates.

"There's obviously the challenge for the new (planning) scheme to create the spaces where this sort of development can go."

Cr Ingrid Jackson said it was a good example where a Noosa product would be exported outside the shire and Cr Frank Pardon said it was an exciting project.

"Council often suffers from (claims of) negativity through the community with regards to promoting business," he said.

"Here's a clear example of 'we might be open for a drink, but we're open for business as well."