24°
News

Councillor fired up for fish bans

Peter Gardiner
| 20th Sep 2016 2:42 PM
CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.
CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA Council's Cr Frank Pardon had a "spak attack” after reading a government email that said the local commercial tailor take was sustainable.

"In the same email it said they're allowed to take 120 tonne annually and then it said underneath of course this has never been achieved or anywhere near it,” he said.

Cr Pardon, who has been angling for a net ban for about 15 years, said council figures show that the tailor tonnage take for 2012-13 was about two tonnes and in 2010-11 it was about one tonne.

"Their own figures are telling you, we can't catch them...because why in the Noosa North Shore area? Because they're not there anymore as they were in great volumes back in the '90s.”

He said he told a staffer for Fisheries Minister Leanne Donaldson who said Noosa's commercial fishers were doing the right thing in "no uncertain terms” - "not on my beach they don't”.

He said the New South Wales commercial fishers come up and get permission from Queensland licensees to fish.

"This fishing is never going to stop while these licences are in vogue and valid.

"They paid the Bribie netters $100,000 not to net in the Bribie Passage but they didn't cancel their licences and now they're up here.”

He said the fishers are coming down from Tin Can Bay to Noosa so "it doesn't matter that our local fishers might manage this over there.

"The fact is the fishers come from north, south, east and west of this beach because there's been closures and buy outs on Fraser Island, there's been closures to nets south of us, but this is open slather.”

Cr Pardon said Noosa Council can go to Brisbane to "prosecute its case” and that it would not hurt its case if the council was prepared to put up some cash for any costs.

Cr Pardon did not put his previous suggestion that Noosa's environment levy be used to help pay for any licence buy backs after what he and Mayor Tony Wellington both described as "robust debate” to find a resolution on a fish management submission.

"I think we've reached a consensus here and a way forward,” he said.

Councillors, including fish ban advocate Cr Pardon, voted unanimously not to call on the State Government for a hard-line ban on commercial netting on Noosa North Shore.

But they want consideration of "one or more total fishing exclusion zones at specific sites to allow replenishment of overall biodiversity” and the reduction in bag limits for recreational fishing.

Noosa Council will now make a submission to the Green Paper on Fisheries Management Reform in Queensland that the government consider "reducing commercial netting” on Teewah Beach between the Noosa River mouth and Double Island Point.

The council would prefer "a net free zone and/or a buyback of commercial fishery licences or not renewing them.” It wants the consideration of licence buyback or non-renewals for prawn beam trawling in the Noosa River.

Part of last Thursday's unanimous resolution was that the council "commit to working in partnership with the State Government on a process to achieve this outcome including community and industry engagement and consideration of resource commitments.”

"Noosa Council is not opposed to commercial or recreational fishing per se, but rather, wants to ensure that such activities can be carried out in a genuinely sustainable way. Council supports overall ecosystem based management and locality-based fisheries councils and council supports the target of a minimum 60% unfished populations.

"Council has particular concerns regarding the impact of the licensed mullet fishing activities on Teewah Beach (Noosa North Shore) with regards to by-catch, wastage and also mullet being targeted whilst gravid (pregnant) specifically for their roe.”

Council wants more resources for fishing management and consideration of a user-pays model.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Councillor fired up for fish bans

Councillor fired up for fish bans

Noosa Council votes on its stand on North Shore fishing

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

Big Day Out fun for all

GOOD TIMES: Pat Frost caught up with her friend Charles Tulloch at the ARCare Big Day Out.

IT WAS a Big Day Out for about 29 Arcare residents

A bid to die with dignity

MP Peter Wellington talks at the Subcontractors meeting in Nambour. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Move for dying with dignity

Local Partners

Councillor fired up for fish bans

Noosa Council votes on its stand on North Shore fishing

TV show drives home allure

Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

Noosa hinterland set to shine on TV

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

Big Day Out fun for all

GOOD TIMES: Pat Frost caught up with her friend Charles Tulloch at the ARCare Big Day Out.

IT WAS a Big Day Out for about 29 Arcare residents

A bid to die with dignity

MP Peter Wellington talks at the Subcontractors meeting in Nambour. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Move for dying with dignity

NBA legend set to shoot into Noosa

Derek Fisher takes a shot during his playing days.

NBA great in Noosa

Lots of career strings to bow

Good Shepherd's Shania Oreb is looking forward to many more musical opportunities.

Music talent shines

Cover is coming after wall to wall servo comment

WALLED OFF: The great wall of Noosa Eumundi Rd will receive some heavy landscaping, including a screen of trees.

Noosa great wall debate

Golf day a fundraiser for charity

Business associates and golf enthusiasts swing into charity day

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break from the film industry so he can spend more time with his wife Anna Faris and their son Jack.

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

THE FULL PACKAGE AWAITS YOU

19 Parklands Boulevard, Little Mountain 4551

House 5 3 4 CONTACT AGENT

- Positioned on over quarter of an acre of land - This is a large sprawling five bedroom open plan home - The residence is serviced by three modern bathrooms ...

CALOUNDRA&#39;S LITTLE COTTAGE

39A Arthur Street, Caloundra 4551

House 3 2 1 CONTACT AGENT

- Rare opportunity to purchase in Central Caloundra - Solid brick construction with tiled roof in elevated position - 3 bedrooms that are accommodated by 2...

BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS AND BREEZES

21/3 Landsborough Parade, Golden Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 1 $549,000

- Wake up to the sounds and stunning views of the ocean everyday - Comprising of two bright and airy bedrooms one with an ensuite - Centrally located kitchen with...

ENCHANTING OUTLOOK

37 Pacific View Drive, Tinbeerwah 4563

House 2 1 2 $519,000

Showcasing mountain views to the south, and an appealing treetop vista with north east aspect, this serenely beautiful allotment is presented to the market for the...

&quot;Mons Station&quot; - A Private Sanctuary of Space and Style...

81 Sawreys Road, Mons 4556

House 5 2 2 Auction 25...

Auction: 25 September - Registration Open from 10am Venue: Mercedes Benz Sunshine Coast - 65 Maroochy Blvd, Maroochydore This is one of those rare properties that...

Relaxed Easy Living on the Fringe of Buderim...

7 Timberdale Court, Mons 4556

House 4 2 2 $699,000

There's something very relaxing about waking up to birdsong and the cooling breezes rustling through surrounding native bushland, with plenty of room to breathe.

Attention First Home Buyers, Investors and Those Who Appreciate Serious Value!

37 Buccleugh Street, Moffat Beach 4551

House 3 2 2 Auction 25...

This will be Moffat's best buy of 2016! 37 Buccleugh Street represents an outstanding opportunity to secure a rare property offering enormous potential for buyers...

Space for the Kids!

31 Spoonbill Drive, Forest Glen 4556

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Parents, does this sound appealing? A large family home, with the master bedroom up one end of the house, and the other three bedrooms at the other. The large...

Feels Like Home

40 Wilguy Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 $895,000

Ideally located on top of Buderim on an oversized block of land with rain forest surrounds, you will find this beautiful home that feels like home. Wilguy...

Elevated Family Home with Dual Living

25 Karawatha Street, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Attractively positioned to maximise the tranquil bush backdrop and filtered ocean views, this two storey, five bedroom, elevated home offers dual living on an easy...

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

One of Coast's most beautiful homes stars in new TV show

STAR: Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Sunshine Beach home Azure features in Unreal Estates' first episode

A Donnybrook highway: potential solution to the Bruce?

John Aitken and Dave Ritson (right) look at the "Donnybrook Highway”.

The Donnybrook Highway would cost the same as Bruce upgrade.

Meet the man who fights to save our history

PRESERVING HISTORY: Architect Roger Todd, pictured at Caloundra Lighthouse, is an advocate for saving the region's post-war

Architect is fighting to keep iconic beach shacks

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.