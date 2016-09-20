Councillor fired up for fish bans

CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

NOOSA Council's Cr Frank Pardon had a "spak attack” after reading a government email that said the local commercial tailor take was sustainable.

"In the same email it said they're allowed to take 120 tonne annually and then it said underneath of course this has never been achieved or anywhere near it,” he said.

Cr Pardon, who has been angling for a net ban for about 15 years, said council figures show that the tailor tonnage take for 2012-13 was about two tonnes and in 2010-11 it was about one tonne.

"Their own figures are telling you, we can't catch them...because why in the Noosa North Shore area? Because they're not there anymore as they were in great volumes back in the '90s.”

He said he told a staffer for Fisheries Minister Leanne Donaldson who said Noosa's commercial fishers were doing the right thing in "no uncertain terms” - "not on my beach they don't”.

He said the New South Wales commercial fishers come up and get permission from Queensland licensees to fish.

"This fishing is never going to stop while these licences are in vogue and valid.

"They paid the Bribie netters $100,000 not to net in the Bribie Passage but they didn't cancel their licences and now they're up here.”

He said the fishers are coming down from Tin Can Bay to Noosa so "it doesn't matter that our local fishers might manage this over there.

"The fact is the fishers come from north, south, east and west of this beach because there's been closures and buy outs on Fraser Island, there's been closures to nets south of us, but this is open slather.”

Cr Pardon said Noosa Council can go to Brisbane to "prosecute its case” and that it would not hurt its case if the council was prepared to put up some cash for any costs.

Cr Pardon did not put his previous suggestion that Noosa's environment levy be used to help pay for any licence buy backs after what he and Mayor Tony Wellington both described as "robust debate” to find a resolution on a fish management submission.

"I think we've reached a consensus here and a way forward,” he said.

Councillors, including fish ban advocate Cr Pardon, voted unanimously not to call on the State Government for a hard-line ban on commercial netting on Noosa North Shore.

But they want consideration of "one or more total fishing exclusion zones at specific sites to allow replenishment of overall biodiversity” and the reduction in bag limits for recreational fishing.

Noosa Council will now make a submission to the Green Paper on Fisheries Management Reform in Queensland that the government consider "reducing commercial netting” on Teewah Beach between the Noosa River mouth and Double Island Point.

The council would prefer "a net free zone and/or a buyback of commercial fishery licences or not renewing them.” It wants the consideration of licence buyback or non-renewals for prawn beam trawling in the Noosa River.

Part of last Thursday's unanimous resolution was that the council "commit to working in partnership with the State Government on a process to achieve this outcome including community and industry engagement and consideration of resource commitments.”

"Noosa Council is not opposed to commercial or recreational fishing per se, but rather, wants to ensure that such activities can be carried out in a genuinely sustainable way. Council supports overall ecosystem based management and locality-based fisheries councils and council supports the target of a minimum 60% unfished populations.

"Council has particular concerns regarding the impact of the licensed mullet fishing activities on Teewah Beach (Noosa North Shore) with regards to by-catch, wastage and also mullet being targeted whilst gravid (pregnant) specifically for their roe.”

Council wants more resources for fishing management and consideration of a user-pays model.