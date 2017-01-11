32°
Couple say farewell to best address in Australia

11th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
BITTERSWEET: Gary and Debra Murnane wave goodbye to Sandcastles.
BITTERSWEET: Gary and Debra Murnane wave goodbye to Sandcastles.

IF THERE was ever a workplace address that would make others green with envy, it would have to be 1 Hastings St, Noosa.

And after more than a decade living and working on the top of the glitter strip, Sandcastles owners and operators Gary and Debra Murnane definitely know the importance of what they're leaving behind.

"After nearly 12 years living and working at the best address ever - 1 Hastings St, Noosa Heads - we have sold our business and are looking forward to relaxing in retirement,” Debra said.

"When we bought Sandcastles, we knew we had found the best.

"(It was) a smaller boutique property that gives us the opportunity to personally look after our guests and make them feel special.”

Many guests remember Gary and Debra's warm hospitality at the beach front resort, making every guests' stay in Noosa just that little bit more memorable.

Friend Wilma Swaik said the couple "will be missed.”

"You have earned a peaceful retirement after years of looking after everyone else, congratulations,” Wilma said.

"Our time in Noosa staying at Sandcastles was our best holiday ever and a major contributing factor was the warmth and hospitality you extended to us,” Angela Watt said.

Topics:  hastings st noosa resort retirement sandcastles

Let Me Entertain Youâ¦

