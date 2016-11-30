29°
Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

Amber Macpherson | 30th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
GATED COMMUNITY: Noosa Council erects a gate and fence to combat vehicles illegally accessing council-controlled land off Riverstone Ct, Noosaville.
GATED COMMUNITY: Noosa Council erects a gate and fence to combat vehicles illegally accessing council-controlled land off Riverstone Ct, Noosaville. Amber Macpherson

AN ANNOYED ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal parking and use of council land near their residence.

The newly constructed posts and gate are located near the end of Riverstone Ct, which backs on to a long stretch of council-controlled land and a path to the Wallace Park bushland reserve.

The reserve will still be accessible by footpath.

KL Fielden believes the posts and fence were erected without residential consent and is an unnecessary cost to the community.

"Yesterday, without notice, two trucks arrived and parked on the green,” Fielden said.

"There were four council "workers” inside the vehicles. They were there to erect a fence at ratepayers expense, and without consent.”

Fielden believes the new fence will inhibit locals from enjoying the space, however confirms that vehicle owners do occasionally park on the reserve.

"A fence in this beautiful spot is not needed,” Fielden said.

"The grass space is used by multitudes of people, dog walkers, bird watchers, walkers, runners, football players, golf practisers, cricket players, rock balancers, and so on.

"Occasionally the space behind Riverstone Villas may have the odd vehicle parked but this is not often, and certainly not for long.”

Fielden argues that needing a key to open the gate to access the area by vehicle will soon become obsolete, following a similar situation nearby.

"The requisite key to open the gate, held by council officers, is ludicrous,” Fielsen said.

"The gate into the closed off Bridge Club parking space is left open, mainly because council was not available to open or close the gate, so it was determined to forget about the shut gate.

"I can guarantee that the same thing is going to happen with the Riverstone Ct gate.”

A Noosa Council spokesperson issued this statement regarding the Riverstone Ct debacle.

"Council is installing a fence and gate to prevent vehicles accessing (the) Council-controlled land.

"It follows complaints about people illegally camping, parking vehicles on the land, as well as setting up marquees and other temporary structures on it for large private social functions.

"Council hopes the fence will help improve amenity for nearby residents.

"It will not prevent the community from accessing the land on foot, only restrict vehicle access.”

Topics:  money noosaville rate payers riverstone ct

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police" after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

