Cover is coming after wall to wall servo comment

WALLED OFF: The great wall of Noosa Eumundi Rd will receive some heavy landscaping, including a screen of trees.

NOOSA'S great concrete wall is creating comment as the new service station on Noosa Eumundi Rd and associated businesses takes shape.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson says the new development at the corner of Walter Hay Dr will be naturally softened by the use of greenery.

She has assured local residents the street view will be fully landscaped.

"The development will include industrial businesses, a service station, a convenience store and food outlet and it was approved by the previous council on 4 June 2015,” Cr Jackson said.

"I've checked the original council approval and was relieved to find a condition that the development must be landscaped in accordance with approved landscape concept plans,” she said.

"The setback area to the Walter Hay Dr frontage must be densely landscaped to effectively screen the building.

"The developer's landscape plan also shows the towering concrete walls completely hidden by layered planting including fully grown melaleucas.”

Cr Jackson said that, when complete, the development would align with the Noosa design principles which state that new developments are expected to meet the vision and desired outcomes in the planning scheme.

"They are also expected to enhance the 'look and feel' of Noosa. When these works are complete, I look forward to seeing this substantial landscaping in place,” she said.