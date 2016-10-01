CQUni makes top 500 universities worldwide

TOP DOG: CQUniversity is leading the way in regional university education.

CQUNIVERSITY may have started small but there is now no stopping this regional uni reaching great heights.

Just last week CQUniversity made the top 500 universities worldwide.

CQUniversity improved on its 2015 ranking, having previously placed in the Top 600.

But if that wasn't enough, the University also made the world's top 150 universities under 50 by Times Higher Education earlier this year.

Noosa CQUniversity head of campus Brett Langabeer said the key to the university's success was having engaged staff.

"It is one step closer to the Oxfords and Sampsons of the world,” Mr Langabeer said.

"What it does say for local students is that their local university is recognised internationally.”

It is clear the university provides a learning experience of world-class standards.

As of semester 1 next year students will be able to study nursing on campus instead of via long-distance education.

"We are seeing a demand for a richer on-campus learning experience,” Mr Langabeer said.

"We are the largest regional university, we have a strategy to go from good to great.

"I think we will continue to do what we do best,” he said.

"I think community is in the heart of what we do. We are so engaged with working, understanding and being a part of the community.”

Mr Langabeer said CQUniversity was looking at how they could expand their programs and opportunities to better serve the Sunshine Coast region.