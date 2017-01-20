CQU's creative advances helped by beach loving Dr Liz

NEW APPOINTMENT: Dr Liz Ellison is the new creative face at CQU.

NOOSA'S push for creative industries has received a boost through CQUniversity's appointment of a new academic position.

Creative Industries lecturer Dr Liz Ellison is tasked with the redevelopment and expansion of the Graduate Certificate in Creative Industries degree and provide a number of areas of specialisation for students. Program leader Professor Donna Lee Brien welcomed the arrival of Dr Ellison, who has previously worked at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane as a lecturer in the Graduate Certificate and Masters of Creative Industries degrees.

Dr Ellison completed her PhD on representations of the Australian beach in literature and film. "I've always loved the beach and I feel it's an important part of Australian culture,” Dr Ellison said.

"It made the relocation from Brisbane to Noosa even easier. It seems very fitting to make the move to the coast. I'm loving visiting the beach at every opportunity.”

Dr Ellison brings more than eight years of teaching experience to her new role at CQUni Noosa, ranging across subjects, such as modern literature, popular fictions, Australian film and television, international cinema, screen genres, Shakespeare, creative entrepreneurship and digital writing. She also enjoys getting involved in the community, having founded a community theatre group and facilitated a local book club in Brisbane. Prof Brien said the Graduate Certificate of Creative Industries provides students with the chance to develop and complete a project within the creative industries such as visual arts, creative writing, performance, digital media and arts management,” she said.

"For one successful applicant, their project would take the form of an internship as the public programs officer for the public exhibition space located on CQUni Noosa campus for 2017.

"The role will involve working closely with the director of the gallery, curating and managing exhibitions, liaising directly with artists, creating exhibition materials, and engaging with marketing and social media. "The role will involve six shows throughout the year.”

Applications are now open for Term 1 enrolments in the Graduate Certificate in Creative Industries program. Those interested can contact Professor Brien via d.brien@cqu.edu.au by January 27.