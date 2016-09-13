Creating no wasted space here

Mayor Tony Wellington with the art inspiring people to think about no dumping rubbish into the environment.

A CLEVER ocean sweep is bringing home the message of dumping on the local environment - at the high and dry Noosa Council's Eumundi Rd Resource Recovery Centre.

But in this graphic illustration of careless waste disposal, a young person is lifting up the ocean shore wash. at the landfill weighbridge

Underneath lies all the plastics that have been "swept under the carpet”.

The Noosa News came across the new artwork during an inspection tour with Mayor Tony Wellington and council waste co-ordinator Ian Florence of the resource centre and landfill. The mural, entitled What Lies Under, is a digital artwork created by Indonesian-based artist, Ferdi Rizkiyanto.

Ferdi has generously made the image available for use by not-for-profit organisations.

Mr Florence, said:

"We live on the coast in a beautiful location with a high environmental value.

"We want people to think about the potential harm that can be caused by littering and dumping.”

For more information about what materials can be recycled visit noosa.qld.gov. au/recycling-waste-services.