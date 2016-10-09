Cruise in for ideas and deals

SAIL THE SEAS: Sunshine Coast Cruise Expo is being held at Noosa Boathouse.

IF 2017 is your year to travel, you need a last-minute break, inspiration to travel, or wish to learn more about cruising and what's on offer, then make sure you check out the Sunshine Coast's biggest Cruise Expo at Noosa Boathouse on October8 and Oaks Resort Caloundra on October 9.

Both locations will be exhibiting a diverse range of cruising, from moderate to luxurious.

Learn about small ship cruising with Micro Cruising. Think coastal hugging, island hopping, river meandering and polar navigating.

Barges, tall ships, river ships, gulets, sailing yachts, phinisis, tug boats, junks, mega-yachts and expedition vessels ... the choice is yours.

View presentations from numerous river cruise lines to find the perfect ship, company and price. Scenic, APT, Avalon, Viking and more will be there for you to inquire.

Exclusive cruises with Cruiseco will be on offer, or see the presentation on the luxurious Oceania and Regent cruise lines.

Grab a deal on Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess or Celebrity.

Consider a historic or cultural cruise on Voyages to Antiquity or, for those who've done it all, look at the American Queen steamboat company.