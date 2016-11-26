27°
News

Dance the night away for World Disability Day

26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
PARTY ON: DJ Robstar is set to share his love of music at a disco next month.
PARTY ON: DJ Robstar is set to share his love of music at a disco next month. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DJ ROBSTAR has always loved music, and next month he's going to share his passion with Noosa.

Rob Flanagan is organising a dazzling disco to celebrate World Disability Day on Saturday, December3.

Rob said he'd always had a goal to become a DJ, and wanted to prove that disabled people can rock just as hard as anyone else.

"I've always had a passion for music,” Rob said.

"It's been my goal and my dream to become a DJ, and I really want to show that disabled people can make music.”

The evening is set to be a spectacular night celebrating music and good times.

There will be an outdoor area with sparkling lights, and the indoor area will be set up with all the glitter and glam of a big dance party.

If you're not a fan of booming tunes, it might not be your cup of tea - it's definitely going to get loud.

The disco will be held in the hall at the House With No Steps, on Charles Duke Memorial Dr, Doonan, from 6pm.

The event will cost $10 entry, is open to the public and will be alcohol-free.

Rob's dream is to provide a place where people have the "freedom to be yourself, dance like no one's watching, free of judgment”.

"I want to look around and see people partying like there's no tomorrow.”

Noosa News

Topics:  disco dj robstar doonan house with no steps music world disability day

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dance the night away for World Disability Day

Dance the night away for World Disability Day

DJ ROBSTAR has always loved music, and next month he's going to share his passion with Noosa.

Cooroy's sprucing up for Christmas

SANTA'S HELPERS: Santa's elves have been busy decorating Cooroy.

Santa's helpers flock to Cooroy

Sharing spirit chimes right in

Michele Lipner, REAP Sunshine Coast, Tarn Davies of Peregian Shares and Cares with Steve Bright, Pool Café Peregian Springs

REAPING a fine effort to help needy

Hopes of clawing back planning powers

PLAN POWER: Noosa Council is keen to win back is planning control.

Planning powers may return

Local Partners

Dance the night away for World Disability Day

DJ ROBSTAR has always loved music, and next month he's going to share his passion with Noosa.

Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

Paddock To Garment is an Alpaca & Silk Farm and Weaving Studio & Gallery.

Kin Kin drive delights

Organics business spreads family's passion for health

Grant and Deb Monaghan, of Eclipse Organics.

Markets-based Eclipse Organics is a real family affair.

Grab a bargain at Coast's fresh food and artisan markets

Sunshine Coast markets guide.

Anything and everything is on sale at markets across the Coast.

Your weekend gig guide across the Coast

TRIPLE J FAVES: Holy Holy will play Solbar, Maroochydore.

Plan your big weekend in music.

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Dance the night away for World Disability Day

PARTY ON: DJ Robstar is set to share his love of music at a disco next month.

DJ Robstar set to share his love of music at a disco next month

Grab a bargain at Coast's fresh food and artisan markets

Sunshine Coast markets guide.

Anything and everything is on sale at markets across the Coast.

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Buderims Best Bargain

26 Donna Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 Offers In The...

Builders home finished to that high quality standard. This lovely home flowing over two levels offers four spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite and opening to...

Sweeping Coastal Views &amp; Designer Living Without The Price Tag!

304 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Must Be Sold, On Or Before Auction! It's no surprise that "Tophus", (meaning Sandstone in Latin), has been recently filmed by Best Houses Australia for its Build...

Entertainer&#39;s Dream Backing Onto A Park!!

11 Warrack Street, Mount Coolum 4573

House 3 1 1 Auction On Site...

Want something extremely private, easy care and backing onto a park? You are downsizing but you still love to entertain? Don't look further â¦. This lovely low...

MODERN FAMILY HOME

Peregian Springs 4573

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Nestled towards the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a quality estate, this privately set family home enjoys the close proximity of Peregian Beach and Emu Mountain...

Owners say Sell! Massive Price Reduction! Resort Living on a Budget - Only 9 minutes from Maroochydore CBD.

114/48-74 David Low Way, Diddillibah 4559

Town House 2 1 1 $165,000

If your wanting every day to feel like a holiday, this friendly and quiet resort is just what you are looking for. Perfect for retirees, first home buyers...

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

** Open Sunday 11.00 - 11.30am ** Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount Ninderry.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! RIVER FRONT BARGAIN!!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE A WATER FRONT PROPERTY!!!

20 Waterview Crescent, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 AUCTION

** Open Saturday 12-12.30pm ** Large, level 912m2 block with private access to the Maroochy River! Perfectly positioned, so central with quick access to the...

CHARACTER FILLED, SPLIT LEVEL HOME!! 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE, HUGE 10&#39; CEILINGS!! LOW MAINTENANCE 701m2 BLOCK!!

26 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Low to Mid...

** Open Saturday 11-11.30am ** Tucked privately at the end of a peaceful Cul-De-Sac, you will discover this fabulous home. Offering 4 good size bedrooms all with...

OVER 1 ACRE SMACK BANG IN THE MIDDLE OF BLI BLI - 2 DWELLINGS PLUS HUGE SHED. IT&#39;S VERY SIMPLE - IT HAS TO BE SOLD!!

53-55 Wharf Road, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

** Open Saturday 1.00-2.00pm ** Andrew Vockler of Ray White Bli Bli has found what he considers to be one of the best opportunities he has seen in 26 yrs. of...

LARGE ELEVATED BLOCK, CLOSE TO SHOPS WITH AN INGROUND POOL

8 Armour Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 1 1 $425,000 +

** Open Saturday 10-10.30am ** Ed Hackenberg of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to offer this very neat home in the centre of Bli Bli. An affordable home on a large...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

He's 30, never went to uni and earns $1m a year

Rove McManus (left) presents Grant Smith (centre) with one of the real estate industry's top awards. Grant's sale executive Jacqui Mullins is on the right.

The 30-year-old real estate agent earning a million dollars a year

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!