Dance the night away for World Disability Day

PARTY ON: DJ Robstar is set to share his love of music at a disco next month.

DJ ROBSTAR has always loved music, and next month he's going to share his passion with Noosa.

Rob Flanagan is organising a dazzling disco to celebrate World Disability Day on Saturday, December3.

Rob said he'd always had a goal to become a DJ, and wanted to prove that disabled people can rock just as hard as anyone else.

"I've always had a passion for music,” Rob said.

"It's been my goal and my dream to become a DJ, and I really want to show that disabled people can make music.”

The evening is set to be a spectacular night celebrating music and good times.

There will be an outdoor area with sparkling lights, and the indoor area will be set up with all the glitter and glam of a big dance party.

If you're not a fan of booming tunes, it might not be your cup of tea - it's definitely going to get loud.

The disco will be held in the hall at the House With No Steps, on Charles Duke Memorial Dr, Doonan, from 6pm.

The event will cost $10 entry, is open to the public and will be alcohol-free.

Rob's dream is to provide a place where people have the "freedom to be yourself, dance like no one's watching, free of judgment”.

"I want to look around and see people partying like there's no tomorrow.”