Deadly ticks a Noosa threat

SIX pets have presented to a Noosa vet with deadly paralysis ticks this year.

Greencross Veterinarians are urging pet owners to be vigilant after the region was identified as a hot spot for new cases, and numbers are set to rise with the warmer weather.

If left untreated, paralysis tick bites can cause devastating consequences for pets, including progressive paralysis and an inability to breathe.

Treatment of tick cases involves a veterinarian administering an anti-toxin to keep the pet calm and relaxed and in some cases artificial ventilation is needed.

Dr Naomi Hansen from Greencross Vets Noosa said that tick paralysis cases were potentially fatal yet preventable.

"Despite the treatment options available, sadly some pets don't pull through. Prevention is the best cure and there are simple steps you can take to help to protect your pet from tick paralysis,” she said.

"Daily tick searches of your pet are critical, running your fingers across every centimetre of their skin, between their toes and pads, under their tail and even under their lips ... there have even been reports of ticks found down ear canals or even under their eyelids.

"We now have a wider variety of parasite prevention available, so ensure that you speak to your local vet.

"This may include top-spot treatments, tick collars, tablets and chews. Together, we can make tick paralysis a preventable disease.”

The early signs of tick paralysis may include a change of bark/meow or exaggerated swallowing. This will progress to wobbliness in the back legs, laboured breathing and vomiting if left undiagnosed and treated. It is critical that treatment is started as early as possible. Contact Greencross Vets Noosa on 5449 7522.