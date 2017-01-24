Deputy mayor's vote fails to stop servo

DESPITE the opposing vote of deputy mayor Frank Wilkie, the Cooroy service station and food outlet has been approved.

However, Cr Brian Stockwell moved a slightly amended motion for the applicant to include recycling bins as advocated by Cr Joe Jurisevic.

Cr Stockwell softened an early hard-line request to ban a fast-food franchise operating there, with his motion strongly encouraging a healthy food outlet as a tenant of the Taylor Ct facility.

Councillors found there were sufficient grounds to justify the decision, despite the conflict with the Noosa Plan.

They decided: "The proposal will fill a gap in highway-based service centres and service the needs of the travelling public including assisting with driver fatigue management. The proposal will incorporate best- practice water-quality management to reduce the potential impact on water quality in the Lake Macdonald catchment."

The applicant must pay a $15,000 performance bond to the council.

The proposed service station drawings as submitted to council. Contributed

The council has imposed more than 90 strict approval conditions that include: