Digging up Kin Kin school's memories

OLD SCHOOL WAY: Horsing around on the way to Kin Kin State School.

FORMER Kin Kin State School student Ruth Howard, now living in Hobart, said she recalls sealing in the messages for a time capsule buried 25 years ago.

And on Saturday, October 22, to mark the 100th centenary of this still vibrant school, her past and that of many others connected to the community hub will be dug up.

"I remember putting stuff in the time capsule with Mr Jarrot, I was 11 or 12. I'd love to come up for that,” Ruth posted on the school's centenary Facebook page.

Those like Ruth who were there for the 75th celebrations and can make the big day will be able to read letters from themselves which have lain dormant all this time, ready to rekindle those formative years.

From the sleepy Kin Kin back hills, where students in much earlier times would ride two to a saddle on horseback to school, Ruth would go on complete secondary schooling in Sydney and then study at Australian National University.

The rental agency director is among the multitude of former students and staff invited along to the landmark day.

One person is flying in from Hong Kong, Debra Verrenkamp is headed there from Sydney, while Anna Black is making her primary school pilgrimage from Brisbane and Michelle Tough is coming down from Gladstone.

All who are attending have been asked to write a short memoir of their time at Kin Kin State School to help inform the present and future students.

"We are interested in any person's memories from the last 100 years, no matter how small or large, funny or serious,” organisers posted.

The organising committee have been busy during the year making contact with as many past school families as possible.

The centenary celebrations will begin at the Kin Kin School of Arts Hall from 8am-10am for brunch and some storytelling.

The hall played its part in educating locals by housing the Kin Kin Provisional School until a purpose-built school was constructed.

One of the many photographs collected to mark the day is of the official opening of the Kin Kin State School building by MLA David Low on April 7, 1962.

Like then, the school will host the official opening of the time capsule as part of the 10am to 2pm ceremonies, general get togethers round the Noosa Museum displays and tours of the school.

It's a chance to chat about the old times at the Kin Kin Kids Kookaburra Kafe, which will be open.

After 2pm, the focus switches to the Country Life Hotel and a trip down memory lane with food, drink and entertainment into the night.