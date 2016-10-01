Dingo leads march against killings

DINGOES joined the Global March for Elephants and Rhinos as more than 100 people and a few animals marched through the main street of Eumundi on Sunday.

Simba, a dingo from Wildlife HQ, and his canine friends joined the march with their owners.

Traditionally the worldwide event raises awareness against the slaughter of elephants and rhinos for their ivory and horn, and this year the plea to ban 1080 Poison on dingoes was made.

"Many pet dogs came supporting the Canis dingo at the event and a real dingo came from Wildlife HQ to join the Global March - the beautiful Simba,” said local march organiser Marie-Louise Sarjeant.

"The CEO of Wildlife HQ, Jarrod Schenk, spoke for the dingoes, how they are wrongfully persecuted, given a bad reputation they don't deserve and wild dogs interbreeding with dingoes are our real problem.

"People protested at the slaughter of dingoes and to ban 1080 super toxin/poison which is banned world wide except in Australia and New Zealand.

"1080 has no antidote.

"It is the poison that keeps on killing, going right through the environment and losing species such as our magnificent wedge tailed eagles who are now becoming endangered and many other native species with secondary poisoning either picking up baited meat or feeding off carcasses.

"The animals death is agonising; condemned by the RSPCA as too cruel, taking hours to die in extreme pain. One vet likened it to being electrocuted for 24 hours.”

Around the world marches were held in 145 cities, with Eumundi being Queensland's only march.

"The message is simple - going, going... gone - elephants, rhinos, lions. Stop the Buying to Stop the Killing,” said Ms Sarjeant.