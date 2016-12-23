Diving right in to the holidays

DIVING IN: Chandler Kamradt cannot have enough activities to submerge himself in over the school break.

NOOSA District State High School 2017 student council leader Chandler Kamradt has not stopped for a break since school broke up for the holidays.

Chandler, with 15 other Sunshine Coast students, including two from NDSHS, are all completing a Certificate II in Sports and Recreation at Mooloolaba.

Most training was completed in a swimming pool, before the students could take a dive around the HMAS Brisbane wreck off Mooloolaba.

"Diving is the best experience ever,” Chandler said.

He is also completing a Level 3 Police Citizens Youth Club leadership course, which finishes this Friday, and which includes a week-long camp at Bornhoffen, New South Wales, and a solo camp.

He will be a qualified PCYC coach and will be required to start a youth program for the PCYC next year.

With the PCYC during the September school holidays this year, Chandler and other volunteers helped a rural Cambodian village with building houses and teaching English.

"I hope to do the same thing in Cambodia again next year,” he said.

Chandler plans to complete a Certificate II in Rural Fire Service through NDSHS next year.