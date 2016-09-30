26°
Does Noosa have a problem?

Jamaica Lipson | 30th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
BE AWARE: Alcohol-fuelled violence can happen anywhere.
BE AWARE: Alcohol-fuelled violence can happen anywhere.

THE answer to the question is no, Noosa does not have an alcohol-fuelled violence problem. If you look at the figures for the whole state, Noosa fares pretty low on the scale.

A community profile carried out by the consultancy firm AEC Group last year found that in 2013 Noosa accounted for only 1.6% of south-east Queensland's population and 1.1% of Queensland's population. There were 52,419 people residing in Noosa.

New research released by Life Education this week revealed that one in five Queenslanders have witnessed or experienced alcohol-related physical abuse, accounting for approximately 3787 people in Noosa.

The research precedes the launch of Life Education's fundraising initiative Ocsober, which aims to raise awareness of the increasing issue of alcohol-related abuse among Australians and raise money for drug and alcohol education in schools.

Senior Sergeant Peter Feldman of Noosa Heads police said there had been a reduction in violence in the 2015-16 financial year compared to the 2014-15 financial year.

"In 2015-16 about 40% of assaults were alcohol-related,” Snr Sgt Feldman said.

"Almost 30% of that occurred in dwellings, with 70% occurring near licensed places or public places.

"Although that sounds like a lot if you compare us to other regions we would be no worse and in fact better than a lot of other regions.”

The number of reported assaults in the Noosa region in 2015-16 stands at 104.

Snr Sgt Feldman said this was not a high number.

"Licensed premises had about 16 - just over one a month,” he said.

Noosa's police service directs more resources around licensed premises towards the late evening and weekends.

Snr Sgt Feldman said the best way to avoid alcohol-fuelled violence was not engage or attempt to engage with someone who was affected by alcohol.

Life Education Queensland CEO Michael Fawsitt stressed the impact that alcohol abuse is having on our society.

"Existing research tells us the cost of alcohol abuse in Australia to be estimated at $36 billion a year, and has resulted in approximately 1111 deaths and 31,426 hospitalisations in Queensland annually,” Mr Fawsitt said.

The Ocsober campaign, which will run for the 28 days in October, asks participants to take a break from booze to break the cycle of alcohol abuse and help show more people how to make healthier and safer choices.

To register for Ocsober, visit ocsober.com.au.

