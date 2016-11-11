Dog Patrol to keep a close eye on crime

ON PATROL: Sunshine Coast dog walkers could be the next detectives.

A PAWFECT idea that might just see dog walkers play a part in solving crimes on the Sunshine Coast kicks off this month.

Dog Patrol encourages pet owners to stay safe while walking their dogs and report to police any crimes they see being committed or any suspicious behaviour or activity.

Sergeant Yvette Tarrier said the response to the program had so far been positive.

"Community safety and crime prevention is everyone's responsibility and we are enlisting neighbourhood dogs and their owners to become the eyes and ears out in the streets of Sunshine Coast suburbs,” Sergeant Tarrier said.

"Police can't be everywhere all the time, so we rely on our community members to be on the lookout.”

Sgt Tarrier said she hoped the patrol would encourage more people to report crimes.

Dog owners can bring their dogs to the launch and receive a free Dogs on Patrol dog leash (one per dog). Displays and competitions will be held on the day at the Peregian Springs Recreation Club on Saturday, November 19, from 9.30am to 1pm.