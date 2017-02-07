32°
Donations help our selfless firefighters

Amber Macpherson | 7th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
THANK YOU: Caloundra Queensland Fire and Emergency Services area training support officer Ken Stockton with Peregian Springs State School Prep student Emma.
THANK YOU: Caloundra Queensland Fire and Emergency Services area training support officer Ken Stockton with Peregian Springs State School Prep student Emma.

LOCAL emergency service workers put their lives on the line during the Peregian Springs and Coolum bushfire, battling blazes for hours on end to keep the community safe.

So when Peregian Springs State School students rallied together to show gratitude on Friday morning, not even the offer of a nice meal could sway the selfless heroes in to accepting a reward for their work.

"The plan was to give them the breakfast, to raise money to buy vouchers for the firefighters to have a big breakfast and juice from the Pool Cafe," fundraiser Tanya Nissen said.

"When it actually came to talking to the rural fire brigade about this, the firefighters weren't too happy about that.

"They don't like accepting those personal gestures.

"That just goes to show how dedicated they are.

"They're just so humble, it's amazing. They all do it because they want to be there, they don't feel comfortable with that personal thanks."

The donations drive was established by Tanya, a business woman and mother of a student at Peregian Springs, as well as local resident Sharon Ellis and Peregian Springs Pool Cafe's Steve Bright.

The idea was to offer a practical way to show support for those who assisted the community during a very stressful time.

The drive raised $1725 in about two weeks of fundraising.

 

Peregian Springs State School student leaders met the firefighters that helped the community.
Peregian Springs State School student leaders met the firefighters that helped the community.

Tanya said she had to have a rethink about donating the money when the firefighters refused the offer of gratitude.

"We had to do a turn around and think about how we were going to do it, so they received a cash donation," Tanya said.

"It really threw a spanner in the works, but it's really selfless.

"It just goes to show what kind of people they are.

"It just makes the whole process to give them at least something even that much more better.

"And it's such a good example to the children, showing the students that the firefighters don't do it for the reward or the glory."

Instead, Tanya divided the total sum and gave a $575 cash donation to three organisations involved with the bushfires.

"They (the firefighters) will decide between them what they'll do with the funds," Tanya said.

"The other $575 went to the wildlife people, and they said there was so many things they could put that towards.

"Then the SES will get their $575 as well."

Tanya said there was a number of Peregian Springs students affected by the fires, so students were "quite chuffed" when they dropped their change in to the buckets as a way of saying thank you to the organisations.

Topics:  bushfire community coolum bushfire donation firefighers peregian springs queensland fire and emergency services school

