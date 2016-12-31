Don't be too foot loose as your wend home in 2017

NOOSA party makers are being warned to literally watch their step - especially on their way home after boozy celebrations.

Local police said a recent report prepared by the Department of Transport and Main Roads has provided evidence that pedestrians, one of the vulnerable road user groups in Queensland, are at fault in almost 75% of reported fatal incidents.

Officer in Charge of the Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit, Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said with the festive seasonupon us, greater care needs to be exercised if walking to and from social events, and particularly where judgement may be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"We are urging all road users to exercise care and make sound choices to ensure their safety,” Sen Sgt Panoho said.

"Plan your outing to ensure you get home safely,” he said.

During January 1 to November 28, there were 30 pedestrian fatalities as a result of crashes within Queensland, which represents 13.7% of the Queensland road toll.

This is 11 (or 57.9%) greater than the same period for the previous year and seven (or 30.4%) greater than the previous five year average for the corresponding period.

Three of these, or 10% of the pedestrian road toll, were in the Sunshine Coast area.

Contributing factors for the recorded pedestrian fatalities this year were mainly attributed to:

Lighting conditions (pedestrians wearing dark clothing, no street lighting, headlight glare or no lights on the vehicle)

Alcohol impairment.

Result of drivers/riders disobeying road rules.