'Don't destroy a piece of Noosa's history'

PROTECT: Franco Di Chiera is disgusted a villa will be knocked down to make way for a modern townhouse.

AN AWARD-WINNING film-maker is calling on parliament to step in and help stop the destruction of one of Hastings St's oldest units.

Franco Di Chiera, who won an AACTA award in 1994 for Under the Skin: The Long Ride, said demolishing the villa and replacing it with a modern townhouse at The Hastings would destroy a part of Noosa's history.

"The buildings are a unique part of the streetscape of the Hastings St tourist precinct and, not only culturally significant, but one of Noosa's landmark resorts,” Mr Dr Chiera said.

"The Hastings is strongly associated with Noosa's identity and one of the few complexes that symbolises the area's former village identity.

"Very little of that is left and should be preserved.”

Mr Di Chiera has contacted state ministers, including Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Noosa Tourism CEO Damien Massingham and the chair of the Queensland Heritage Council.

Mr Di Chiera owns a villa directly next to the one earmarked for redevelopment.

He believes it will set a precedent for the approval of future development that will go against the look and feel of Noosa.

"As an owner, I am not looking forward to the floodgate of destructive and insensitive development this decision represents,” he said.

"It's heartbreaking, to say the least.”

Council's Planning and Environment manager Kerri Coyle said the redevelopment didn't require public notification because it is small unit replacing a similar sized unit.

"The Hastings was required to lodge an application to change development for the site,” Ms Coyle said.

"The application came in and was assessed by a town planner. It was compliant with the Noosa Plan.”