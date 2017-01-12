31°
News

'Don't miss chance to create jobs': Servo developer

Peter Gardiner | 12th Jan 2017 12:03 PM
The proposed Cooroy service station and fast food outlet.
The proposed Cooroy service station and fast food outlet. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS THE Noosa Council meets this Monday to consider a staff recommendation to refuse a service station and fast food outlet, the applicant is urging councillors to consider the long-term economic benefits the development will bring to the area.　 　

Hass Holdings' application to develop the site at Taylor Crt was deferred for further consultation last December.

Hass Holdings spokesperson Chris Hassall has the potential to be the catalyst for a boom in business in the Noosa Shire, creating an influx of much needed employment opportunities for job seekers while also taking the pressure off an increasingly overcrowded Noosaville industrial area.　

He said the application to develop the site is far from "bog standard”, as calimed in counly by Mayor Tony Wellington, and believes the long-term benefits of the proposal for locals are being tossed aside without due consideration.　

"The discussion about this proposal has been going in circles without clear consideration for the benefits and opportunities it will offer locals and people wanting to join the community," Mr Hassall said.　

"By (proposing) blocking this proposal the council are going against the purpose outlined in the draft corporate plan of working with the community to shape Noosa Shire's future.　

"This project has the potential to create more than 30 full and part time jobs as well as providing opportunities for new businesses to join the Noosa Shire," he said.

The proposed development will offer more than just economic prosperity for the Noosa Shire, it will also offer a much-needed rest stop for travellers suffering from fatigue who are heading north on the Bruce Highway.　

Mr Hassall said there is strong local support for the application to be approved so travellers can pull over safely and rest rather than becoming another statistic on Queensland roads.　

"The community benefits of this application are great, and knowing drivers will have another safe rest spot they can use on their travels makes approving this application even more important,” Mr Hassall said.　

If the application is approved by the council, work will commence on site within six months and the entire project is projected to be completed in early 2018.

　

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Don't miss chance to create jobs': Servo developer

'Don't miss chance to create jobs': Servo developer

Developer Developer makes plea to Noosa councillors to help Noosa economy

Couple say farewell to best address in Australia

BITTERSWEET: Gary and Debra Murnane wave goodbye to Sandcastles.

Number one, Hastings St, Noosa Heads - does it get much better?

Noosa joins together in search for Winnie

Winnie comes home

Missing dog wag of a Winnie comes home to happy ending

Help our Paw friends

HELP NEEDED: Soquilichi Rescue Ranch is in need of your help.

Soquilichi Rescue Ranch needs the help of the people of Noosa

Local Partners

'Don't miss chance to create jobs': Servo developer

Developer Developer makes plea to Noosa councillors to help Noosa economy

'Car nuts' help out a local family

Lazy Sunday Car Meet encourages locals with rare and vintage cars to get together on Rene St every third Sunday.

Lazy Sunday Car Meet organisers donate proceeds to families in need

Cheer the heroes and boo the villains in Red Riding Hood

Jeff Gowlett playing Sir Falsehood the Squire and Tayla SImpson as Red Riding Hood in the BATS Theatre production of Red Riding Hood.

Family favourite Red Riding Hood the panto has come to town

Hot Ginger Chorus helps you learn how to sing a cappella

ON SONG: Hot Ginger members Paula Dawson, Narelle Greentree, Vanessa Smith and Jenny Johnson.

Join the chorus of people learning to sing a cappella on the Coast.

Mister Maker tour will help kids get creative

SHAPE UP: Mister Maker is bringing his brilliant, fun and interactive live show to council's Lake Kawana Community Centre in January.

Mister Maker and The Shapes bring arty fun to the school holidays.

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Cheer the heroes and boo the villains in Red Riding Hood

Jeff Gowlett playing Sir Falsehood the Squire and Tayla SImpson as Red Riding Hood in the BATS Theatre production of Red Riding Hood.

Family favourite Red Riding Hood the panto has come to town

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Perfectly Positioned Ground Floor Unit In Alexandra Headlands With Ocean Views

2/2 Mary Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 Offers over...

Situated at the front of the golden triangle is this low maintenance two bedroom unit with an abundance of living space. This property ticks all boxes with a tidy...

Outstanding Ocean Views And Plenty of Yard, Just 10 Mins to Coolum Beach!

47 Musgrave Drive, Yandina Creek 4561

House 3 2 3 $1,275,000

Looking for a home somewhere peaceful where you don't see or hear your neighbours and enjoy an endless view out over the ocean. Only 10 mins from dining, cafes...

Secluded Tranquillity

37 Liana Place, Forest Glen 4556

House 5 2 2 $790,000

Large contemporary home with usable acreage, nestled in a beautiful rainforest setting. This property is only a short drive into the centre of Buderim, in a safe...

BIG, SPACIOUS APARTMENT and DOUBLE GARAGE

8/3 Orient Court, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $439,000

Room for your big furniture and the second car in this well proportioned Buderim apartment set in a quiet cul-de-sac pocket at the top end of the town. Enjoying a...

Live Your Brand New Waterfront Dream

8 Point Court, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Now is your chance to have the exclusive waterfront designer property in the popular and sold out, Brightwater development. Waterfront land is irreplaceable on...

Expansive Family Living, Resort-Style Setting!

6 Christine Court, Mooloolaba 4557

House 5 3 2 Offers From...

Move the Family to Mooloolaba - Room for the Family + Granny! This executive style family home on a large 1059 m2 block at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a...

Custom Designed Stunner - Breathtaking Views

6 Keppel Lane, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 By Negotiation

This custom built home positioned on over half an acre of lush tropical gardens in an elevated position at the end of a cul-de-sac, boasts absolute privacy and...

We&#39;ve Saved The Best Until Last - Outstanding Home In A Quality Court Location-916M2 Land!!

4 Jill Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 $495,000

** Open Home Cancelled ** 4 Jill Court Bli Bli - the address sums it up and pretty much speaks for itself. First time ever to the market and sure to be a hit...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME!! 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE, HUGE 10&#39; CEILINGS!! LOW MAINTENANCE 701m2 BLOCK!!

26 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 $499,000 +

** Open Saturday 12-12.30pm ** Tucked privately at the end of a peaceful Cul-De-Sac, you will discover this fabulous home. Offering 4 good size bedrooms all with...

Estate Finalisation - Sought-After Locale

9-11 Scenic Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction

The executor's instructions are clear, this property must be SOLD at auction as part of an estate finalisation. Occupying a unique position, an easy ten minute...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!