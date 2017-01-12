'Don't miss chance to create jobs': Servo developer

AS THE Noosa Council meets this Monday to consider a staff recommendation to refuse a service station and fast food outlet, the applicant is urging councillors to consider the long-term economic benefits the development will bring to the area.

Hass Holdings' application to develop the site at Taylor Crt was deferred for further consultation last December.

Hass Holdings spokesperson Chris Hassall has the potential to be the catalyst for a boom in business in the Noosa Shire, creating an influx of much needed employment opportunities for job seekers while also taking the pressure off an increasingly overcrowded Noosaville industrial area.

He said the application to develop the site is far from "bog standard”, as calimed in counly by Mayor Tony Wellington, and believes the long-term benefits of the proposal for locals are being tossed aside without due consideration.

"The discussion about this proposal has been going in circles without clear consideration for the benefits and opportunities it will offer locals and people wanting to join the community," Mr Hassall said.

"By (proposing) blocking this proposal the council are going against the purpose outlined in the draft corporate plan of working with the community to shape Noosa Shire's future.

"This project has the potential to create more than 30 full and part time jobs as well as providing opportunities for new businesses to join the Noosa Shire," he said.

The proposed development will offer more than just economic prosperity for the Noosa Shire, it will also offer a much-needed rest stop for travellers suffering from fatigue who are heading north on the Bruce Highway.

Mr Hassall said there is strong local support for the application to be approved so travellers can pull over safely and rest rather than becoming another statistic on Queensland roads.

"The community benefits of this application are great, and knowing drivers will have another safe rest spot they can use on their travels makes approving this application even more important,” Mr Hassall said.

If the application is approved by the council, work will commence on site within six months and the entire project is projected to be completed in early 2018.