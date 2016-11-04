27°
News

Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

4th Nov 2016 10:55 AM
Lloyd Robertson's 1959 Watson Indy Roadster at the 2016 Autobarn Noosa Hill Climb Winter Challenge. Photo: Trapnell Creations
Lloyd Robertson's 1959 Watson Indy Roadster at the 2016 Autobarn Noosa Hill Climb Winter Challenge. Photo: Trapnell Creations

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOTOR sport returns to the Noosa region this weekend with the Southern Cross Sheds Noosa Hill Climb Summer Challenge up Tewantin's fearsome Gyndier Drive.

This ever-impressive timed hill climb is the jewel in the crown of Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's motor sport calendar, and this weekend there are a confirmed 161 varied racing machines competing up the 1.5 kilometre closed road course, navigating through 14 testing corners of State forest.

Expect roaring V8s, screaming turbos, plenty of tyre squealing and the occasional painful sound of metal meeting wall. The hill climb has earned a reputation as one of Australia's most challenging for drivers.

Few events offer spectators such easy and close access to the action and pit lane, meaning fans can mingle with race pilots amongst some stunning, valuable and very fast machinery. There are numerous vantage points along the course to enjoy the action, with a path through the State forest following the sealed bitumen track.

Entries for this year look superb. Earliest are a 1936 Ford V8 Special and 1936 Austin Seven Sports Special: 80 years separating these and the most modern such as an Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M2.

Some real rarities this year include a 1972 Brabham Dolphin BT36 F2 car, wide body Porsche 934 replica, Elfin Streamliner MS8 and even a few hotted up old VW Beetles. The mix will make for compelling viewing.

Competing cars are divided into groups and classes depending on their year of manufacture, engine size, driven wheels and body style, and each car will have a minimum of four competitive timed runs on each day. Spectators can enter via the lower end of Gyndier Drive only (off Cooroy-Noosa Rd), tickets can be bought on the gate.

- Iain Curry

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

Revved up as Noosa Hill Climb is on

Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

DEVASTATED: Commercial fishing at Noosa North Shore earlier this year.

Fish net fight

Nightmare on Rene Street

TRAGEDY: Floral tributes surround the scene of last week's fatal crash on Rene St, Noosaville.

Should something be done to slow vehicles travelling on Rene St?

Noosa town plan supports new hospices

News

Noosa Plan includes rules to ensure hospices coexist peacefully

Local Partners

Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

Revved up as Noosa Hill Climb is on

Sunshine celebrates wealth of teaching talent

Sunshine staff Leanne Wotton, Chrissy Pobar, Terry O'Brien and Amanda Brown celebrating World Teacher's Day at Sunshine Beach State School.

Sunshine teachers celebrate

The 7 Sopranos' angelic voices set to thrill opera lovers

The 7 Sopranos.

The 7 Sopranos are set to wow Montville as part of a regional tour.

Motherhood show highlights good, bad and hilarious truth

Coolum Theatre Players' Motherhood the Musical.

Coolum Theatre Players present a show about motherhood.

Acclaimed guitarists come together on one stage

Andrew Veivers.

Any music lover will appreciate the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular.

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

NICOLE Kidman has revealed her new movie 'Lion' feels like "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

The 7 Sopranos' angelic voices set to thrill opera lovers

The 7 Sopranos.

The 7 Sopranos are set to wow Montville as part of a regional tour.

Motherhood show highlights good, bad and hilarious truth

Coolum Theatre Players' Motherhood the Musical.

Coolum Theatre Players present a show about motherhood.

Serendipitous Lakefront Living

5 Regal Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, offering an infusion of relaxed style and sophistication ... 5 Regal Crescent is that rare lakefront property offering...

Breathtaking Ocean Views in Peaceful Buderim

19/97A Burnett Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

Nestled in Buderim's Eastern escarpment, Monterey enjoys peace and total privacy. This thoughtfully designed Monterey apartment consists of two bedrooms plus a...

Buderim Character home with a generous upside.

23 Braemar Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $580,000

Elevated to capture every breeze, 23 Braemar Road has a real queenslander character plus dowstairs you could easily create a Studio for Family, Friends visiting or...

Ocean View Duplex, Prestigious Buderim Location

21 Horseshoe Bend, Buderim 4556

Duplex 3 2 2 Contact Agent

A luxury choice for those wanting the Buderim lifestyle with time left to enjoy the finer things in life. No Body Corporate fees and low maintenance design means...

DESIGNER HOME - PELICAN WATER&#39;S ENTERTAINER

6 Sea Glint Place, Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Delightful gourmet kitchen - separate built-in Jarrah timber bar - 3 double sized bedrooms - ducted air-conditioning throughout - Huge master bedroom - walk-in...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME

21 Haslewood Crescent, Meridan Plains 4551

House 4 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Immaculately presented & featuring four generous bedrooms & two bathrooms - Stylish open plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone bench tops - Two...

ENTRY Level Mooloolabaâ¦200m to Beach!

8/37 Buderim Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

"Kaloola", only 200 metres to the beach, with a perfect north-east aspect and showcasing ocean views; an investment here is an investment in lifestyle and...

Custom Designed Chic, Views, Location, Lifestyle!

304 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

It's no surprise that "Tophus", (meaning Sandstone in Latin), has been recently filmed by Best Houses Australia for its Build Me A Home television series; it...

Sanctuary of Nature with Dual Living

190 Mons School Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 $985,000

Enjoy the peace and tranquility with the birds singing and the trees whistling, what a lifestyle – and what a view! This elevated and private executive residence...

Inner City Living; Sunshine Coast Style!

3709/2-10 Maroochy Boulevard, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 1 1 $323,500

This immaculate 'as new' apartment in the state-of-art "Emporio" complex in the heart of Maroochydore within walking distance to dining, parklands, retail...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

AGM looms for troubled golf course owner

Making a stand for Peregian Springs community - more than 500 people demand the local golf club be saved from further development.

New operator looms for troubled golf course

We had to act on Alex Forest high-density bid, says church

Alexandra Park Conference Centre is the subject of a development application to build 338 units.

Uniting Church said it acted to secure its development rights

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Bridge means Coast's new city open to public

LINKING UP: Arie Evans, 2, is keen to get the first ride over the new Aura Boulevard Bridge at Caloundra South.

Welcome: bridge opens to Aura

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!