Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

MOTOR sport returns to the Noosa region this weekend with the Southern Cross Sheds Noosa Hill Climb Summer Challenge up Tewantin's fearsome Gyndier Drive.

This ever-impressive timed hill climb is the jewel in the crown of Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's motor sport calendar, and this weekend there are a confirmed 161 varied racing machines competing up the 1.5 kilometre closed road course, navigating through 14 testing corners of State forest.

Expect roaring V8s, screaming turbos, plenty of tyre squealing and the occasional painful sound of metal meeting wall. The hill climb has earned a reputation as one of Australia's most challenging for drivers.

Few events offer spectators such easy and close access to the action and pit lane, meaning fans can mingle with race pilots amongst some stunning, valuable and very fast machinery. There are numerous vantage points along the course to enjoy the action, with a path through the State forest following the sealed bitumen track.

Entries for this year look superb. Earliest are a 1936 Ford V8 Special and 1936 Austin Seven Sports Special: 80 years separating these and the most modern such as an Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M2.

Some real rarities this year include a 1972 Brabham Dolphin BT36 F2 car, wide body Porsche 934 replica, Elfin Streamliner MS8 and even a few hotted up old VW Beetles. The mix will make for compelling viewing.

Competing cars are divided into groups and classes depending on their year of manufacture, engine size, driven wheels and body style, and each car will have a minimum of four competitive timed runs on each day. Spectators can enter via the lower end of Gyndier Drive only (off Cooroy-Noosa Rd), tickets can be bought on the gate.

- Iain Curry