Driving the future of Noosa with 'no hands'

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington and special guests with an all-electric Tesla in Noosa earlier this year.

NOOSA'S traffic future may have to consider driverless cars.

A speculative Mayor Tony Wellington said the council's Noosa transport strategy may have to think well ahead for all sorts of options down the road.

But unlike some of the impatient drivers on local carriageways, Cr Wellington said this review could not afford to travel at a breakneck speed.

"This is not something to be rushed,” he said. "We have to get it right.”

"The transport strategy will consider the whole shire, both hinterland and coast. It will look at vehicle use, traffic flow, pedestrian and cycle access and public transport.

"With rapid changes in technology, should we be considering different forms of public transport, new-fangled electric bikes and perhaps even shared autonomous vehicles?”

Cr Wellington said it was simplistic to suggest that providing more parking in Hastings St would improve traffic congestion on Noosa Pde.

"Studies around the world have shown that adding parking simply increases people's expectations that they will be able to park, thus increasing the number of vehicles on the road.

"We need to be a lot smarter than that.

"We have had some terrific discussions within council about the future of transport.”

The mayor said collectively the council team had realised it was time to consider some of the "bold and complex ideas” put forward.

"We really need the community to - if you'll excuse the pun - come on the journey with us,” he said.

"When we began discussing today's transport problems and tomorrow's solutions, we quickly realised that we need to take a truly big picture approach, not just tinker around the edges.

"So over the next year, we will be floating some bold ideas to get the community thinking about possibilities. We will also be seeking imaginative thinking from our residents.

"Roads, pathways and other transport infrastructure are big ticket items in council's budget. If we're going to design for the future, we may as well ensure our spending today meets the needs of that future.

"This is pretty exciting stuff. What could be more fun than designing the future of Noosa?”