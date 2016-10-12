Dyslexia help on its way to Noosa

EXPERT: Dyslexia specialist Marianne Mullally will speak at the Noosa Dyslexia Drive seminar next Friday.

AS A child, Tom Mullally was functionally illiterate and was told by a teacher he would never amount to anything.

Thanks to his mother Marianne Mullally, today Tom is qualified with a double degree, is a social media marketer and an entrepreneur.

Marianne said she refused to give up on her son when he was young, because she knew there was something more to his educational struggles.

"When my children were struggling at school, I went to America and found something that was a little bit different to what had been tried before,” Marianne said.

"I started looking in to the field of dyslexia because of my children.

"When I experienced success with my son, a few years ago I developed it to be an online program parents could help their children with.”

Marianne is now a dyslexia expert, with more than 10,000 clinical hours working with dyslexics for 11 years.

Next Friday Marianne will host a free dyslexia seminar in Noosa as part of the Dyslexia Drive.

The seminar is one of 45 on a tour of three states which will discuss tips, insight and practical knowledge about what dyslexia is and how parents can help their children.

Marianne said she wanted to make the seminar free and accessible to regional families.

"People shouldn't have to pay to get knowledge, particularly if it's for their children,” she said.

"Country and regional areas don't always have the services regional areas have.”

Marianne said dyslexia often went undiagnosed as it was not recognised as a condition in Australia.

"If children are struggling at school, they may be told they have a specific learning disorder, they will never be told they're dyslexic,” Marianne said.

"If parents then are told what it is and how they can help, then they're usually very capable and can help their child.”

The Dyslexia Seminar takes place at 7pm, Noosa Heads Surf Club, October 21.

Register for the talk at dyslexia.com.au/register.