Eight reasons to see compelling film about OCD

Eight is a film that will open the door to the world of people dealing with OCD.

NOOSA is in for a cinematic treat with a one-off screening of Matilda Award winning actor Libby Munro in a Queensland production Eight, but you have to book online prior to October 31.

The film is a no holds barred look at a young woman Sarah Prentice (Munro) whose life is controlled by OCD - obsessive compulsive disorder.

The Noosa Cinemas screening is Monday, September 7 and will be a real insight into people dealing with OCD, and how they struggle to interact with others. The film's catchline is: For her, life is about the little steps. Eight is a feature film shot entirely in one take with no edits.

You can book a $20 ticket at https://tickets.demand. film/event/1076.