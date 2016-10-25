27°
Electric trial to run with risks

Peter Gardiner | 25th Oct 2016 1:08 PM
A Higer electric bus at its recharging station.
A Higer electric bus at its recharging station. Contributed

A NOOSA six-month electric bus trial starting July 7 next year has been locked in after Thursday night's council meeting, despite a Noosa Council admitting about $300,000 be spent on Energex infrastructure which "may have no future purpose”.

Noosa councillors have awarded the trial contract lease agreement to the Higer Bus and Coach for $131,200 that will include a free holiday bus period using the electric buses.

But despite negotiations, council staff could not convince Energex to agree to contributing to $142,953 each for the two pad mount transformers for the bus chargers at Diyan St in Tewantin and Noosa Dr.

That cost will be to be shared equally with the council and TransLink.

"Council has worked with each party to the project to mitigate and correctly allocate risks as much as possible.

"However, given the nature of this innovative project there is the potential for unforeseen risks to arise,” the report to council said.

"The majority of the works have been tendered or estimated, however council is yet to detail design and accurately estimate the costs for civil works associated with the enabling works for the Energex infrastructure.

"Council's insurers have confirmed that it is insured for the risks it is responsible for.”

Higer has agreed to maintain all trial buses at no additional cost to the council.

The report said the charging infrastructure will ensure that the two sites are "future proofed and may provide opportunities for electric vehicle charging facilities in the future”.

When complete, the buses should be able to charge within minutes. TransLink has not committed to any future use of electric buses.

