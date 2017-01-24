Em'z the word for top sushi in Noosa

SUSHI: Sushi Em'z is the place to eat fresh tasty sushi on Noosa Junction.

SUSHI EM'Z is sushi with a difference, it's the funky vibrant new place to eat at Noosa Junction.

The secret to the delicious food is that everything is made with love.

Emma Grant and Edward Bradley own Sushi Em'z and Sarah and Kai make up the rest of the team.

They moved from Ocean View near the Glasshouse Mountains to start the business.

"We moved here because we wanted to be closer to the beach,” Emma said.

"Our two dogs, Pippa and Ruth, just love the beach.”

One thing that makes Sushi Em'z stand out is their bubble tea.

In fact it's their special tea.

If you haven't tried bubble tea then make sure you pop in and see the team and try some.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink like iced tea, with little jellies that pop in your mouth and deliver blasts of flavour while being refreshingly tasty.

Their prices are good too, starting at a $3.30 roll, medium curries with rice for $8.50.

They make their sushi fresh all day long so you don't have to worry about when it was made.

"Our bubble tea has been a real hit, people can't get enough,” Emma said.

"We are being told by customers that we have the best sushi in town. We think so.” You can make your own sushi too, simply choose up to three ingredients from a list and the team will make them before your eyes.

Emma and Edward have loads of experience working in restaurants both in Australia and overseas.

"We both love cooking and are passionate about sushi, and we're thrilled to be able to share our passion with the world,” Emma said.

Kai has spent time in Japan working in a Japanese restaurant and Sarah worked at a kebab shop for a number of years.

Sushi Em'z is located at shop 8, Noosa Junction Plaza, just across the road from KFC. Visit www.sushiemz.com.au for more information.