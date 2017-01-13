Equestrian appeal brings Joy

WRITE STUFF: Noosa's Joy Ringrose has brought to life the making of a great Australian horseman.

TO BE the most successful Australian show jumper and twice world champion in this event, it helped that John Fahey could read a horse like a book.

That is one of the many insights Pomona horse lover and "creature” of green politics Joy Ringrose was delighted to discover while writing John's incredible life story, which is about to be published.

The Master: The John Fahey Story began in 2014 after a personal request from the great rider himself for the Greens candidate and local show jumping writer to tell his amazing life and career.

Joy said John, who these days is a horse chiropractor based in Caboolture, never had time for politics because, like many great horsemen and women, he was always swept up in looking after his four-legged charges.

"The first thing he said was 'before we start I want to introduce you to the horses', and that was like a compass to his life,” Joy said.

"He wanted this book in some ways to be a tribute to the guts of those horses.”

"He said in the book: 'A lot of these horses will never leave my mind, being such good campaigners.

"So many different horses with such different natures, to be able to read the horse's mind, to keep him comfortable, to keep him happy, to make sure you've got him figured right, and to keep him right, that's the important thing.”

"You have to have that feel in your hands for what the horse needs.

"I think it must have been something I was gifted with.”

Joy said: "The whole aim of the book is to get his voice. It's such an Australian voice and such an Australian story.

"His vernacular is very broad Australian, but the ideas behind it are very sophisticated.

"Taking a horse to the Olympics is not like taking a runner or a pole vaulter.

"You've got to load a horse and on the plane there is always a vet who has to be prepared to put the horse down if it goes nuts.

"There's always that big risk because they're very highly strung horses,” she said.

Now Joy's set to present his gift in her 350-page book, and she writes from a heart given over to matters equine.

"I've always had horses,” Joy said.

"From the time I was 13 I was pony clubbing.

"I evented for the pony club and I loved show jumping as a sport, but I only ever did a little bit.”

Joy was never short of horse riding research sources when it came to her writing task to capture the outstanding sporting life.

"He had a box full of newspaper clippings so I was able to ferret out things. It also helped that he had a very acute memory,” she said.

"Once I started, I found I couldn't stop writing.

"I used to sit down at 10am and I was quite resentful when I had to stop at 5pm. I was very compelled because I had so much material.

"He was delighted with the way it was structured - it's a dynastic story really with the pioneering families and his father was a champion sporting person and stock horse breeder.

"John was in on the ground floor and started competing at (age) three.”

Joy said John won four world campdraft titles, won races as a racing jockey and trained winners in metropolitan racing.

She said John began competing when horses were a means of transport, through the era of shipping horses to Olympic competitions, to the jet age of regularly flying to competitions on the other side of the globe.

"Many aspects of Australian country life unfold, from rural schooling, and country and city shows, to farming and establishing new equestrian properties,” Joy said.

John's ideas on competing and horsemanship weave into this story to educate the reader in riding, training and maintenance of performance horses.

He also won Champion Gentleman Rider at all of Australia's biggest royal shows. The books retail for $33.95 and will be available from shops in March, but can be pre-ordered online at www.rosenbergpub.com.au.