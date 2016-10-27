Eumundi author heading in the 'write' direction

WRITE IDEA: Eumundi author Sue McPherson has been chosen as one of 12 women to take part in The Athena Project.

EUMUNDI writer Sue McPherson is the author of Grace Beside Me, a young adults' novel released in 2011 that won a number of accolades and has become a staple in school curricular.

She has a number of published works to her name, but it was Grace Beside Me that caught the attention of critics.

Did Sue ever think her first novel, and admittedly, her first venture in to creative writing, would go on to win the Black & Write Indigenous Writing Fellowship award, and be short-listed for a number of other accolades?

"Nah,” she laughs.

"That was my first book - that was the first time I'd ever really thought about writing.

"And to be honest, I wasn't a reader at school. I absolutely hated reading.

"It wasn't until I went to uni for teaching that you have to read so many books throughout the year. So that's what started me reading, and the writing just came from that.”

Sue has recently put her writing skills to use in a different medium, working on a TV adaptation of Grace Beside Me and writing a feature length film about Australia.

It's her new-found interest in film and television that has had her chosen to take part in Screenworks Australia's The Athena Project.

The Athena Project is a 21/2-day intensive workshop during which a group of 12 women from regional and rural areas will receive advice from some of Australia's leading female screen experts, including Gillian Armstrong (Women He's Undressed, My Brilliant Career) Felicity Packard (Janet King), Debbie Lee (Barracuda) and Cate McQuillen (dirtgirlworld).

Sue said she's thrilled to be chosen as a participant, as opportunities for filmmakers who live outside of major cities are hard to come by.

"Access to industry talks, courses and workshops in the city can be frustrating to get to because of costs relating to distance,” Sue said.

"Meeting with industry leaders, and having them mentor our progress regardless of where we live will be game-changing.

(I'm) overwhelmed, I never expected it. I'm really looking forward to the challenge.”

Being relatively new to the film industry, Sue said the workshop is a chance for her to grasp the basics of screen writing in a supportive environment.

"It's mainly an opportunity for me to ask the silly questions that you're probably not game to ask normally,” Sue said.

"Because I've moved in to this area, I'm getting to know about it, there's still a lot of things that I don't understand.

"It would be wonderful to have a mentor - that would tick a lot of boxes for me.

"And to ask all of those questions that pop up when you're trying to get work out.”

Sue said she's always had an artistic streak, and growing up in a creative household only nurtured it more.

"I've always been creative, I was adopted in to a family where a lot of the family members were creative,” she said.

"Not just painting. I'm talking knitting, all the crafts, outside working with wood, and all of those hands-on things.

"I was brought up in a really rich environment for creativeness. And I must have had some of that in me anyway.

"It was just a good match.”

Sue would like to say a "big thank you” to Screen Queensland and Screenworks for their support and helping to drive a new direction in her artistic endeavours.

"At the end of the day, it was the story telling within the arts that got me to writing,” Sue said.

"Finally, I've listened to my instinct enough, and here I am, where I'm supposed to be.”