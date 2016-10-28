Eumundi beer to be revived at its 'spiritual home'

CHEERS: Brewmaster Chuck Hahn is looking forward to the relaunch of the Eumundi Brewery at the Imperial Hotel.

CHUCK Hahn, one of Australia's most prolific brewers and a master of craft beer, will soon be serving up his knowledge and experience to reinvent the Eumundi beer.

Famous for creating Hahn and James Squire beers, Dr Hahn visited Eumundi on Tuesday to announce a partnership with the Imperial Hotel to revive the much-missed local beer.

Eumundi Lager was born in 1998 and brewed in the town for four years, but later outsourced to larger companies.

The beer will be brewed at the Imperial Hotel in a brewery to be rebuilt soon.

Dr Hahn said his expertise in brewing will help to create a craft beer unique to the artisan town.

"With craft brewing, it's really a scientific art,” Dr Hahn said.

"It's the art that gives you the unique flavours and aromas and tastes, and the science gives you the quality and consistency.

"That's what we bring together on those things, to make a really good quality, flavoursome beer.”

Dr Hahn said the first beer on offer will be a lager with interesting flavours and made from hops sourced from farms in Victoria and Tasmania.

Once the beer is in production, the Imperial Hotel hopes to host brewery tours and craft beer functions.

Dr Hahn said he hoped the new beer will create a buzz with locals.

"We want to get all the people to enjoy it locally,” he said.

"I think there's a chance for us to use some local produce, too.''

The Imperial hopes to have the Eumundi beer on tap early next year.