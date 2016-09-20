Eumundi makes ivory stand

FOUL TRADE: A firefighter controls the flames as 15 tons of elephant tusks are set on fire during an anti-poaching ceremony at Nairobi National Park.

EUMUNDI will be a local focal point of global action this Saturday to stop ivory poaching and trading in animal parts.

And Noosa's Fraser Island dingo preservation campaigner Marie-Louise Sarjeant is delighted that the Global March for Elephants, Rhinos and Lions will also highlight the peril of Australia's native dogs.

Supporters are meeting at Eumundi's Pavilion Markets at 9.30am as thousands in 130 cities make a stand. Ms Sarjeant said they were asking the world to shun ivory, rhino horn and lion bones as commodities.

"The march at Eumundi Pavilion Markets will begin with a ceremony welcome to country and entertainment by Dave Norman, award winning environmental song writer,” she said.

He wrote the song Hard To Be A Dingo now on YouTube. CEO of Wildlife HQ Jarrod Schenk will speak out on behalf of dingoes. Ms Sarjeant said he would highlight how they were "wrongfully persecuted and given a bad reputation they don't deserve”.

"Wild dogs interbreeding with dingoes are our real problem,” she said.

A special Eumundi guest will be Sharon Pincott, an elephant specialist and author of the new book Elephant Dawn, chronicling her life in Zimbabwe and her special bond with the elephants that accepted her into their family.

"Sharon featured in an award winning documentary - All the President's Elephants. It is an unforgettable, profound film,” she said.

"These animals are dying faster than they are breeding and their numbers have dropped by 62% over the last decade.

"An estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers.

"The rampant demand for freshly poached elephant ivory, rhinoceros horn and lion bones continue, particularly in Asia-African. The rarest of the black rhino subspecies, the West African black rhinos, is now recognised by the ICUN as extinct.”

Supporters from Action Days for Dingoes will be joining the march to demand that Australia bans 1080 poison.

"This super toxin is poisoning our land, and destroying and killing dingoes and other animals.”