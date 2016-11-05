32°
Eumundi works hard to market itself

Nicky Moffat | 5th Nov 2016 9:27 AM
CHEERS: Brewmaster Chuck Hahn is helping with the relaunch of the Eumundi Brewery.
CHEERS: Brewmaster Chuck Hahn is helping with the relaunch of the Eumundi Brewery. Warren Lynam

THE small town of Eumundi has big plans.

The Imperial Hotel's big announcement that it will re-establish a brewery and again become the home of Eumundi beer is just the tip of the iceberg, with a new wave of businesses fast turning the sleepy town into a thriving village.

Renowned for its impressive markets, Eumundi has long drawn crowds on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but the town centre has suffered on non-market days.

The local butcher and a baker have both closed within the past 12 months, sparking fears the town was in decline.

But now that nervousness has turned to hope, as new business owners breathe life into established shops and eateries, including the legendary restaurant Bohemian Bungalow (Boho) which now offers a menu focused on local produce and draws crowds to its Sundays at the Boho sessions.

A redevelopment plan being prepared for the old butter factory site at the top of town will see a boutique retail complex showcase local produce and makers.

And formerly empty shopfronts are now being renovated, with paper now up in windows of three shops while fit-outs take place.

"At the moment when you drive through town, all the previous empty shops all have newspaper up and have things happening,” Eumundi resident and solicitor Louise Formosa said.

"There's only a couple of small tenancies that are empty.”

Eumundi Chamber of Commerce vice-president Cindy Suters said over the past six to eight months vacancies had become available that allowed new tenants to move in and change the main street offering.

"Now we are having this injection of new businesses coming into the community,” she said.

A hairdresser whose studio had been in a side street had moved into a prominent spot on the main street, the pearl jewellery and artwork shop Pearls for Girls moved, reopening in a large, "astounding set-up” on the main street, and cafes were doing "extremely well”.

She said local business owners were being creative and working together to create an offering

tourists would want to experience.

After being closed for months, the bakery on the main street has been taken over and reopened with new owners, while the smaller Richie's Bakery has also changed hands and is producing fresh baked goods daily, Mrs Suters said.

Division 10 Councillor Greg Rogerson said Eumundi had "cemented itself as our head markets town” but he believed the town's future lay in diversifying its economy rather than relying on markets.

"There's been calls for it (Eumundi Markets) to go seven days a week but for the community that lives there, and I think for the economic viability of everybody, I think it'd lose its appeal if we expanded it any longer,” Cr Rogerson said.

He said the announcement of the new brewery would be an "excellent kickstart” for business in Eumundi outside of the market days.

