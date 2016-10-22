28°
Everybody knows your name at Bluefin Ct

Amber Macpherson | 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
PARTY TIME: Bluefin newcomer Sue Lloyd, park ranger Steve Fairbairn, real estate agent Robyn Opperman, members Tony and Helen Mitchelhill and newcomer Barry Lloyd get ready for their Christmas party in the park.
PARTY TIME: Bluefin newcomer Sue Lloyd, park ranger Steve Fairbairn, real estate agent Robyn Opperman, members Tony and Helen Mitchelhill and newcomer Barry Lloyd get ready for their Christmas party in the park. Amber Macpherson

IF YOU ever need a perfect example of love thy neighbour, it's this one.

The little community of Noosa Waters' Bluefin Ct have developed a firm circle of friendship, support and dependency.

Every year, the Bluefin Court community hosts two get-togethers, one at the winter solstice and another for Christmas, to keep in touch with their neighbours and make everyone feel like they belong.

Bluefin Ct residents also have a garden and Christmas lights competition, with prizes sponsored by Robyn Opperman from Noosa Real Estate.

This year will mark 10 years since Robyn began sponsoring the competitions. She said it's a wonderful group to support.

"In today's society we don't always see our neighbours as much, or talk to our neighbours, so when they gather together it's a lovely thing,” Robyn said.

"It just works out really well for them.

"It's something that I've really been privileged to be a part of.”

Bluefin resident Tony Mitchelhill and 17-year volunteer park ranger Ross Orr were some of the original founders of the Bluefin community, which began 14 years ago as a Neighbourhood Watch organisation.

"We're fairly unusual in that we're a very co-ordinated community and organise these two events every year,” Tony said.

"People want to be involved by either attending or helping keep the little park tidy, and doing whatever's necessary for Bluefin Ct. It's just been a fabulous community thing, and glues people together.”

Robyn said the Bluefin residents are such a tight-knit group, houses are highly sought after but rarely on the market.

"There's a real longevity in there, it is tightly held,” Robyn said.

"It's a very desirable location for people to live permanently. It's just a lovely mix of community- minded people.”

