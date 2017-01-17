Everyone's loving new Eumundi lager

Chuck was thrilled to bring one of the first kegs to the Imperial Hotel to try.

POLITICIANS have been known to enjoy a beer from time to time, so who should show up to the first taste test of the new Eumundi Lager?

None other than the deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce was on holidays on the Sunshine Coast and decided to swing by the Imperial Hotel on Thursday to taste the beer, reinvented by brewmaster Chuck Hahn.

"It's great to be back in Eumundi, I've been coming here for close to 20 years," Mr Joyce said.

"I really commend the work that Chuck's done in crafting this beer. I love regional development, and this is precisely what you want," he said.

"This is just a test run, the test is going well. I'm certain in a couple of hours I'll be talking absolute rubbish."

CHEERS: Chuck Hahn and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce enjoy a cold Eumundi Lager at the Imperial Hotel. Amber Macpherson

Dr Hahn, the man behind Hahn Super Dry and James Squire, said he brewed two kegs of the lager and brought the second one up for locals to try.

"There's two kegs of beer, we drank the first keg in a week at the brewery," he said.

"They wanted to drink the second keg right away and I said 'no, I'm taking it up to Eumundi so the locals can try it'."

Dr Chuck Hahn and Eumundi local Steve Beardslee taste the first brew of the Eumundi Lager. Amber Macpherson

Dr Hahn said it had a unique flavour, a beer that "if you have one glass, you want another".

"We wanted a beer that's distinctive as Eumundi Lager, with some interesting hops characteristics, but also highly drinkable," he said.

"It's a true European style lager, with a little tropical fruit flavour in it.

"We're getting some really good feedback.

"We don't have to have huge, fancy, marketing focus groups; it's a matter of talking to people, locals, letting them try it."

Dr Hahn said he hoped to use Sunshine Coast produce in the production of further lines of ales and beers.

The Imperial Hotel expects to have the brewery constructed and serving Eumundi Lager by mid-2017.