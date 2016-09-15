Family bush dancing will be a howling good time

Noosa RSPCA 's Kitty O'Brien with this little no-named cutie who is not for sake, with Eumundi Rotary's Bron Innes organising the animal welfare bush dance and RSPCA refuge manager Nicole Cleary and Mr Tibbs the extremely friendly cat.

THIS Saturday night, the Big Bush Dance will be barking up the right tree at the House With No Steps at Doonan to help dogs and animals in distress.

According to organiser Bron Innes of Eumundi Rotary, all funds raised will be shared among the RSPCA Animal Care Centre in Noosa, the RSPCA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi and Friends of the Hound.

The animal carer said the Rotary club devoted so much fundraising effort to assist people and she recognised the need to do something in "support of animals in need”.

Bron said the dance fundraiser would benefit from the use of 150 hay bales donated from Mundubbera's Marc Riddell.

The Big Bush Dance will feature the band Flashjack and is a family event, running from 5.30pm to at least 9.30am, with a roaring bonfire and even marshmallow roasting.

Among the supporters will be the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade with a fire truck for kids to have a look at.

There will be children's animal costume and damper- making competitions, as well as raffles and animal lantern sales.

The event is licensed and the idea is to bring a rug or chair along to settle in when not up and dancing.

The cost is $35 per person or $80 for a family of up to four. Tickets can be bought at www.rechair.com.au/ red-e-tix. For any inquiries or cash sales, phone Bron 0412426476.