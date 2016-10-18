Family hurt by fowl play after thief steals 96 eggs

NOOSA Farmers Market owner Shane Stanley was outraged to hear of someone stealing eight dozen eggs from Eumundi sisters Tamzyn and Savanne's (pictured) roadside stall. The young girls collect $4 for a carton of eggs and take what's left after buying chicken food as pocket money.

HOW'S this for a fowl act?

Two young girls have been scratched out of their savings after a thief stole nearly 100 eggs from their road-side stall, and they need your help to crack the case.

Sisters Savanne and Tamzyn from Eumundi collect the eggs from their chicken pen and sell them on the side of a nearby road from an esky with an honesty box system.

The girls sell the eggs for $4 a dozen and use the money to take care of their chickens, and take what's left over as pocket money.

On the morning of October 8, Savanne, Tamzyn and their father found a thief had stolen eight dozen eggs as well as the esky.

Their father said he was very upset someone would commit such a "low act”.

"Some dishonest individual stole a whole esky with eight dozen free range eggs. It's so disappointing,” he said.

"The money that my daughters make pays for chook food, and a little extra for their savings.”

The father posted about the stolen eggs on an online community notice board, and he said everyone was outraged to hear about it.

"I jumped straight online and people were just ropeable,” he said.

What could be the strangest part of the stolen egg saga is that the thief took off with the esky and 94 eggs, but left the honesty box with money in it.

Savanne said she and her sister were upset to find that someone had stolen the eggs, as the extra money was a reward for their hard work of taking care of the chickens.

"It's a cycle, we sell the eggs and buy chicken food for the chickens, and then they lay more eggs,” Savanne said.

"With our pocket money, sometimes we go down to Brisbane and have a girls day, we go shopping.”

Noosa Farmers Market convenor Shane Stanley said he was disgusted to hear someone would steal from a family's farm.

"That's disgraceful, to be honest,” Mr Stanley said.

"It's really disheartening for those children to go through that.

"They're obviously making an effort to collect the eggs each day, and some person pinched them.”

Mr Stanley said many local farmers had stopped putting produce and honesty boxes near their farms after too many incidents of stealing.

"A lot of our guys won't do them,” Mr Stanley said.

"People aren't honest at all and they take them. I've spoken to a lot of farmers, they get tired of people pinching them.”

Mr Stanley hoped Savanne and Tamzyn would continue their egg business despite the robbery.

"I hope they keep going,” he said.

"You can't get more local than that, the food miles, the environmental impact, and encouraging young people to get involved in primary production is so important.

"I feel for the family.”

Tamzyn had a message for the perpetrator, asking them to reflect on their actions before they think of stealing again.

"You should have a long hard think about what you've done,” she said.

The family would like the egg thief and anyone with information to come forward.