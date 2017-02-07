Famous Halse Lodge celebrates 21 years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Drew Pearson, with his team of energetic staff, celebrate 21 years of Halse Lodge.

FOR a youth hostel to turn 21, it's a very fitting birthday and a big reason for celebration.

For Halse Lodge leaseholder Drew Pearson, the milestone on Wednesday was a time for reflection.

"21 years ago I took over the lease of this old Queenslander,” Drew said.

"It was run down and really needed some renovations, so we fixed it up and turned it in to a backpackers.”

Drew is a true-blue Noosa local, raised in the once sleepy beach town.

When Drew returned from a backpacking trip across the globe, he said he couldn't shake the allure of wanderlust.

"I was a backpacker in the early 1970s; I went from Australia, through Asia, out to Kathmandu,” Drew said.

"For a year, my friend and I ran a bus from London to Kathmandu and back. And that was just the best experience of my life.

"So I came back here after a year, and started legal practice and had a family, but it still stuck in my mind as a pretty good thing to do.

"I thought, this place was pretty much empty and hardly ever working, so I talked to the Anglican Church who owned it.

"I said, 'can I get a lease of this?', they said 'well, if you like'. So we just turned it in to a backpackers.”

Drew said the word of mouth passed on through backpackers that stay at Halse Lodge is invaluable to Noosa's tourism industry.

"One of the things that is important, all of these kids, they all go back to their home town and say that was so good, Noosa's so good, and they tell their friends, and their parents,” Drew said.

"Purely by word of mouth. You couldn't buy the things that they say.”

With 21 years past, Drew is looking forward to the years ahead, while still holding on to the classic Noosa heritage Halse Lodge is famous for.

"Here's to another 21 years - well, maybe a few more years at least,” Drew said.

"All these young people, it's just great working with them.

"This place, it's the only real piece of Noosa's history. It's as you see it today, as it pretty much was in 1880.”