Fast fix for kids' charity

Peter Gardiner | 8th Nov 2016 11:43 AM
SPEED REQUEST: The section of McKinnon Dr outside the Sunshine Butterflies property at Cooroibah that Glen Elmes wants reduced to 80kmh.
SPEED REQUEST: The section of McKinnon Dr outside the Sunshine Butterflies property at Cooroibah that Glen Elmes wants reduced to 80kmh.

A POPULAR Noosa children's charity is being asked to pay for costly road infrastructure at its Cooroibah property - a demand deemed unnecessary by the local state member.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said Sunshine Butterflies would have to divert funds away from its care for children with disabilities at its McKinnon Dr centre and hobby farm Our Backyard if it was forced to build two dedicated turning lanes.

Mr Elmes said the directive, as part of a material change of use approval, defied logic.

"Firstly, the group has already built a dedicated entrance and exit to the property,” he said.

And, he said, a more cost effective decision to improve safety for all road users would be lower the speed limit from the present 100kmh to 80kmh.

He said he had put the solution to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey's senior adviser as a way of overcoming the "bureaucratic nonsense”.

"The current speed limit along this stretch of road is 100kmh, which is too fast given there is a number of private dwellings and a family day care nearby,” Mr Elmes said.

"The simple reduction in speed limit to 80kmh would arguably benefit all road users and would cost next to nothing.”

He told State Parliament Sunshine Butterflies was responsible for just 1.7% of the average 2000 vehicles a day that used the road.

"As part of (Noosa) council's material change of use application, Sunshine Butterflies has been told to pay for the construction of turning lanes.

"Slogging this valuable community group with the bill to install infrastructure on a state owned road simply does not pass the fairness test. Arguably the disability services and care provided by Sunshine Butterflies has, and will continue to, save all three tiers of government considerable funds.

"It is ridiculous to expect this charity to redirect funds, much of it donated in good faith, away from their cause to fund unnecessary road works.”

Mr Bailey's ministerial office was contacted for a comment, but had not replied by deadline.

