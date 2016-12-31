Faster broadband is rolling out here

THE nbn fast broadband network has started fixed line construction in the region for the first time while in the hinterland high-spreed broadband was switched on last Friday in Pomona and Cooran.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said this will enable more opportunities for commerce and social benefits to residents in these communities.

"Small business will be more productive as the nbn enables access to new online services like cloud-based accounting software,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Students will be able to participate in new learning experiences, and mums and dads will be able to take care of everyday tasks including accessing services or paying bills quickly and easily online.”

Work started this month on constructing fixed line technology for 8400 premises in Noosa, including Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach and Castaways Beach.

In the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie council areas more than 61,000 premises are ready to order a service, with an additional 54,000 under construction.

Residents can expect to see nbn contractors boring and digging trenches, installing new pits, constructing fibre to the node cabinets, hauling, splicing and testing fibre cables, copper jointing and interfacing the copper network with the fibre network

The nbn state corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said: "This is exciting news for local residents and businesses in parts of Noosa as the region moves closer to being able to connect to the nbn and access fast broadband services.

The nbn is expected to start offering active services to the region next year. More information on the nbn™ and rollout areas is available at: http://www.nbnco.

com.au/maps