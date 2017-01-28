Finding creative space in Cooroy

SUCCESS STORY: The Shop @ BFAC is living up to expectations.

ONE of Cooroy's legacy buildings refuses to be caught up in then past and is helping provide a future for the area's creative forces.

According to Cooroy Future Group board member Carol Watkins the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre her group has breathed new life into has an inspirational outlet for local artists - The Shop@ BFAC.

After opening late last year, this artists' co-operative presently features 38 artists from across the Sunshine Coast.

The Shop has quickly grown in popularity with exhibitors and art admirers and collectors alike.

"Artists rent the space, as opposed to paying high commissions on sales, which gives us a cash flow and the ability for artists to place their works at a realistic price,” Carol said.

"So it's a win win situation.

"Each artist curates his or her space, spends time in the shop, greets visitors and handles sales. It's a model that is working well,” she said.

Carol said the The Shop @ BFAC has contributed to the expansion of the Butter Factory's presence in the Noosa hinterland.

"Businesses in Cooroy have attributed additional growth to the extra visitors being generated by the rejuvenated BFAC.

"The Butter Factory Arts Centre has been enjoying success over the last 12 months with a variety of exhibitions and workshop.”

She said the arts centre has entered its second year of operations under the Cooroy Future Group's management since being handed back to the community by the Noosa Shire Council.