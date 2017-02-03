32°
Firefighter calendars go cute and cuddly

Amber Macpherson | 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Justin Bygrave is raising money for the RSPCA.
Amber Macpherson

ONE of Queensland's top fundraisers has been heating up the Noosa Civic this week with the sale of the spunky firefighter calendar.

In Justin Bygrave's three years selling the calendars, he's personally raised $100,000 for partnered charities Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Burns Unit, Mates4Mates recovery centres, and more recently, the RSPCA.

He said he's had a positive experience at the Noosa Civic this week.

"Australians generally are some of the most generous people,” Justin said.

"We're selling between 60 to 70 calendars a day.

"The sincerity and thanks for what we do is humbling and rewarding.”

Justin said he's seen first hand the damage from burns, and it's a drive to raise more money.

"Being burnt is one of the most painful experiences for someone,” Justin said.

"To have to go through that is traumatising.

"I visited the children's Burns Unit at the Lady Cilento hospital and the dedication and experience of the doctors and staff at the hospital is world class.”

Late last year, the firefighters' calendar partnered with the RSPCA and will be donating $100,000 from the 2017 calendar sales to help run the shelters.

"The RSPCA came on board last year, it's taken the calendar to a whole new level,” Justin said.

Not only will the calendars make some hot under the collar, you'll also see pictures of firefighters having a cuddle with some adorable RSPCA animals.

The firefighter calendars raised $500,000 last year, and this year's goal is raise $800,000.

Pick one up at the Noosa Civic before Saturday afternoon.

Topics:  burns unit charity firefighter calendar lady cilento children's hopsital mates4mates noosa noosa civic rspca

